Arsenal secure major agreement for star Arteta ‘loves’ as Fabrizio Romano reveals all on deal

Arsenal have agreed a new deal to tie down Takehiro Tomiyasu at Emirates Stadium, with Fabrizio Romano revealing all the crucial details around the Japanese star’s commitment to Mikel Arteta’s side.

The versatile defender is currently away with his country on Asian Cup duty, though is due to return to north London in the coming days after his Japan side were eliminated at the quarter-finals stage following a 2-1 defeat to Iran.

And as TEAMtalk exclusively revealed last week, Tomiyasu had already reached agreement on an extension before travelling to Qatar for the tournament and will now put pen to paper this week upon his return and with Arsenal now ready to confirm an agreement is in place.

The 25-year-old’s existing deal was not due to expire until summer 2025, but after Bayern Munich were linked with a potential swoop for the player and began exploring the parameters around a bargain deal, the Gunners have acted fast to nail the former Bologna man down to the new contract.

Per Romano, Tomiyasu will sign a “long-term deal” with the Gunners, reportedly for another three and a half years and tying him to Emirates Stadium until summer 2027.

The Italian reporter claims the decision was made in unison by both Arteta and the board, who decided there was never any chance of them listening to any approaches for the star during the January window.

Romano concludes by stating the “announcement will follow soon”.

Tomiyasu has become an important player under Arteta this season, featuring 20 times so far this season and with his versatility proving vital to the Gunners manager.

Tomiyasu is loved by Mikel Arteta

Having played the majority of his matches for Arsenal over his first two seasons at the club off the right side, the 41-times capped defender has often filled in off the left this season.

And with his solid and consistent displays underlining his abilities as a top player, Arteta had made it his mission to tie down the star whom he very much loves.

Speaking about the player following a Champions League win against Sevilla, Arteta was quick to highlight his qualities and his importance to the team.

“Yeah, he (Tomiyasu) was terrific in Seville. I think he played a really, really good game when he came on against Chelsea as well,” Arteta said.

“Tomi is a player that everybody loves in there. He’s always the first (in training) and he’s always the last out. You tell him to do something and he will give his life for it.

“He’s an exceptionally professional player who gives us a versatility and qualities that nobody else has in the squad. For me he’s a really important player.”

Arsenal could have spent money in winter window

The Gunners’ announcement that Tomiyasu has signed a new deal will give the side another timely lift after Sunday’s much-needed 3-1 win over Liverpool at Emirates Stadium.

That win propelled the Gunners back into the title race, giving everyone around the club a major lift.

Now Tomiyasu’s deal will ensure that feelgood factor continues after the Gunners opted to keep their transfer powder dry in the January window.

However, one financial expert has revealed the Gunners did have the capacity to make a signing in the winter window, without breaching FFP limitations.

“You have a combination of teams who have chosen not to spend, so that’s teams like Arsenal. Because Arsenal could have spent if they wanted,” Stefan Borson told talkSPORT.

“If they were to invest in the necessary equity, they could push their limit up to the £105m from the £15m that it is now. But they opted to stay out of the market.

“Well it’s always very, very hard to calculate the exact amount. Certainly tens of millions pounds on a player – they could have bought the striker that everybody thinks they need.

“If they would have chosen to, it would have required the owners to have put in a very considerable amount of equity.”

However, with thoughts turning to the summer window, in particular a new striker and a new midfielder to partner Rice, fans can potentially expect another major influx once the current season draws to a close.

