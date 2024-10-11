Arsenal in sensational double raid on Prem rival that could see Arteta stun Liverpool, Newcastle

Arsenal are plotting a huge double swoop for Bournemouth pair Milos Kerkez and Antoine Semenyo, a report has claimed, with the Gunners’ interest potentially affecting Liverpool and Newcastle United.

As per CaughtOffside, Arsenal rate Kerkez and Semenyo very highly and have set their sights on the duo as potential transfer targets for summer 2025. Arsenal want a new right winger who can provide cover and competition for Bukayo Saka, which is where Semenyo comes in, while Kerkez is viewed as a possible replacement for the likes of Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko at left-back.

Arsenal have been very impressed by Semenyo’s performances this season, as the 24-year-old has been one of Bournemouth’s best performers and has notched three goals and one assist in seven Premier League games.

Kerkez, meanwhile, is only 20 years old but has made a great impression since arriving at Bournemouth in July 2023.

Arsenal are expected to open negotiations with Bournemouth next year as they look to wrap up an exciting double deal.

Although, CaughtOffside do mention one potential stumbling block. The Cherries value the pair at a combined £67million (€80m / $87.5m), but Arsenal do not intend to offer that much and will try to forge an agreement for a lower price.

Arsenal hope to fend off rivals

As Kerkez and Semenyo are two rising stars in the Premier League, it will come as little surprise that other major clubs are monitoring them alongside Arsenal.

TEAMtalk revealed in September that Liverpool view Kerkez as a long-term successor to Andy Robertson. Manchester United and Chelsea have shortlisted the Hungary international, too.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Semenyo, while sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on Thursday that Newcastle United are preparing to move for him in January.

Kerkez and Semenyo are certainly two players to watch over the coming months, especially now that Arsenal have joined the chase for their services.

Arsenal transfers: Bayern Munich rumour, Saliba update

Meanwhile, Arsenal have reportedly joined Chelsea, Newcastle United and Barcelona in pursuing Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane.

The former Man City winger is looking to extend his contract at Bayern, though the two parties have yet to reach an agreement. With Sane due to become a free agent next summer, Premier League clubs are on alert.

Arsenal view Sane as a player who could be a ‘lethal weapon’ for Mikel Arteta and help fire the Gunners to major silverware.

Although, it must be noted that Newcastle are currently the English side ‘most determined’ to land the 28-year-old.

TEAMtalk can also provide a key update on the future of William Saliba after it emerged that Real Madrid want to sign him over Tottenham’s Cristian Romero next summer.

TEAMtalk understands Madrid have made contact with Saliba’s camp to let them know they are tracking him. While the centre-back is flattered by such interest, he is loving life at Arsenal and does not plan on leaving any time soon.

Plus, Arsenal view Saliba as a crucial part of their project and will not sell unless a mind-blowing offer comes in.

IN FOCUS: The timeline of Milos Kerkez’s rise

August 2020 – Makes his senior debut in the Hungarian second tier at the age of just 16 years and nine months.

February 2021- After receiving a call from Paolo Maldini, moves to Italy to link up with AC Milan’s youth system.

January 2022 – Having never graduated to Milan’s first team, completes a move to AZ, initially linking up with the Dutch side’s reserve team.

May 2022 – Makes his first senior appearance for AZ in an Eredivisie match.

June 2022 – Earns his first call-up to the Hungary national team, but remains an unused substitute.

August 2022 – Scores his first goal for AZ, which was the winner against Sparta Rotterdam.

September 2022 – Makes his international debut for Hungary in a win over Germany.

May 2023 – Starts the second leg of the Europa Conference League semi-final against West Ham to reach 17 appearances in the competition from his debut European season.

July 2023 – After being linked with Lazio and Benfica, moves to the Premier League instead by joining Bournemouth.

August 2023 – Makes his Premier League debut and the first of 33 appearances in his maiden season in English football.

June 2024 – Starts all three of Hungary’s group-stage matches at Euro 2024 before their elimination.