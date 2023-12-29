Arsenal sense ‘golden opportunity’ to steal Barcelona star with Arteta taking advantage of dilemma

Arsenal reportedly see the ‘complex financial situation’ at Barcelona as a ‘golden opportunity’ to land Joao Cancelo from Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta has recruited some top players to his squad in recent years. The likes of Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice have helped the level of the Arsenal side rise.

A couple of those players were present last season, when the Gunners fell agonisingly short of the Premier League title.

Rice has since been added, and Arteta’s side are once again vying for top spot – they’re currently second.

In the signings of Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, Arteta seemingly applied the logic that if they were good enough to win titles with Manchester City, they should be good enough to do so with Arsenal.

That likely applied to the manager’s pursuit of Cancelo, too. Indeed, it was reported in the summer after weeks of interest that Arsenal had ‘opened talks’ with City regarding a loan move for the Portuguese.

Nothing came of those apparent talks, though, and he finally got a move at the end of the window, to La Liga giants Barcelona.

The full-back has played 21 times in all competitions this term, scoring three goals and assisting two. It was recently revealed the Blaugrana “want” Cancelo permanently, and a £26million outlay could be enough to get him.

Arsenal sense ‘golden opportunity’ to beat Barca

However, Fichajes reports the ‘complex financial situation’ at the club will complicate that move.

Barcelona have been unable to spend big money on players of late due to their finances, and that could hurt them when it comes to Cancelo.

It could be to the benefit of Arsenal, though, as the north London outfit are said to have sensed a ‘golden opportunity’ to strengthen their squad with the full-back.

If Barca aren’t able to get him, the Gunners might be out in the clear for Cancelo.

What’s more, Fichajes reinforces the view that £26million will be enough for any side to come away with the City man. That he’s no longer in the plans at the Etihad means they’re likely to take a soft stance on his exit in order to see him out the door.

Arsenal have big full-back decision

Arsenal signed Jurrien Timber in the summer, but have only got 50 Premier League minutes out of him as yet, due to an injury he sustained early on in the season.

With injuries seemingly on the mind, Arteta is looking for another full-back, and recent reports stated he’s ‘asked’ Barcelona about the availability of Sergi Roberto.

It’s unlikely both he and Cancelo will be signed, but if Arsenal were to snare the Spaniard, Barca would likely be able to afford the City man.

As such, Arteta has a decision to make over which of the full-backs he’d rather have, with the other one instead benefitting Barca.

Roberto can cover two positions – right back and central midfield – as can Cancelo – right-back and left-back. That said, the Gunners will need to assess not only which player is better suited, but which of those positions they need cover for most.

