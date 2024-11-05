A former Arsenal player has hinted his old side needs an out-and-out number nine ahead of their Champions League clash with Inter Milan.

Mikel Arteta’s side will be looking to bounce back from their 1-0 loss to Newcastle United in the Premier League over the weekend when they travel to the Italian giants on Wednesday.

Arsenal have failed to score in two of their last three league matches, as questions mount over whether they can challenge for the title again.

While false nine Kai Havertz has scored seven goals in all competitions in 15 appearances, ex-Gunner Lukas Podolski feels Arteta’s team may have a problem up front when they face Simone Inzaghi’s Inter.

The former Germany international, who has his reservations about Havertz, said Inter striker Marcus Thuram will be the Nerazzurri’s key player for the clash at San Siro.

“I say Thuram. Arsenal don’t have a striker like that. There’s Havertz, that’s true, but he’s not a number 9. That’s the difference,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

He added that Bukayo Saka is Arsenal’s best player and is a “born dribbler” – while admitting he prefers how Arteta’s team plays the game.

“It’s hard to say. Inter… is Inter. Inzaghi’s philosophy is known to everyone, but if I have to choose a style that bewitches me, I’d go for Arteta’s. I love what he manages to convey when the Gunners play football,” he added.

Arsenal’s ongoing attacking dilemma

There is no doubt that Arsenal are missing captain and playmaker Martin Odegaard – who has been out with an ankle injury for nearly two months.

Without his goals and assists, that has somewhat blunted the Gunners’ attack and other than Havertz, the rest of the team’s attack has not quite been at the races.

The German has four Premier League goals to his name and between Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, and Gabriel Jesus, they have pitched in with seven goals between them.

Arsenal have been linked with number nines such as Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres, Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, among others, but the north London team have not gone full out to sign a centre-forward.

Some feel that they need such a player to take them to the next level and win trophies but for now, they have to settle with the options at their disposal.

Incidentally, Thuram is on track for his best-ever scoring season after bagging eight goals in 13 games for Inter this term.

Arsenal eye dream striker

While they have not signed a striker for a while, the Gunners have identified Newcastle’s Isak as a top transfer target – TEAMtalk can reveal.

Arteta is keen to bring in more competition for Havertz and Jesus up front and Isak fits the bill in terms of the type of player they are looking for.

Isak is looking to potentially move on from the Magpies as talks over a contract extension stall and that has led to reported interest in Arsenal’s Jesus.

The Brazil international has been linked with a return to Brazil but the Toon may try and bring him to St James’ Park if they cannot hold onto Isak.

Finally, Arsenal sporting director Edu has officially resigned from his position, with his next role already lined up.

Arsenal’s lack of goalscorers…

As you can see, no Arsenal player is high up the goalscoring charts in the Premier League this season.