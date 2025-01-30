Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a man given the title of the “hottest striker” in Italy, in a move which AFTV host Robbie Lyle has been told to take “very seriously”.

The Gunners have stepped up their efforts for a striker of late. They were already keen on landing on prior to January, but Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka getting injured have made it a must.

Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins was the subject of a bid from Arsenal, believed to be somewhere near £45million, but Villa value him at £80million, and it seems unlikely Arsenal will pay that.

As a result, they have been forced to move onto other options, and AFTV host Lyle has revealed there is genuine interest in Atalanta’s Retegui.

“Here is one to watch, Mateo Retegui of Atalanta, this name emerged yesterday as a very serious contender for Arsenal to sign. Been told to take this one very seriously,” he said.

“Retegui has been having a great season for Atalanta, he’s Argentinian but plays for Italy. He only just joined Atalanta last year but he’s been having an absolutely incredible season.”

Lyle also referred to Retegui as the “hot striker” in Italian football at the moment, with three goals more (16) than any other Serie A player this term.

Arsenal have more Watkins alternatives

A list of alternatives to Watkins has already been reported, though Kaveh Solhekol expects Villa will receive another bid for their striker.

Other options the Gunners are looking at are Benjamin Sesko, Dusan Vlahovic and Mathys Tel.

But Sesko seems much more achievable in the summer, and Bayern Munich have agreed to sell Tel to Arsenal’s rivals Tottenham – though he has not yet agreed to a contract.

Vlahovic could be the easiest option to get, but he is nine goals shy of Retegui in the Serie A chart this term, so if they’re to go for either, given their prices – the Atalanta man is valued at around £35million (£41.8m/$43.6m) – Retegui seems the best value for money.

Arsenal round-up: Real Madrid hijack on

Though it’s believed by some that Martin Zubimendi has agreed to join Arsenal, Real Madrid could reportedly hijack the summer move, with the midfielder their favoured target in his position.

Both the Gunners and Real are said to be in the market for Florian Wirtz, though the La Liga outfit are said to feel his asking price is too high to justify a deal, potentially letting Arsenal lead the race for him.

Meanwhile, Arsenal could miss out on Matheus Cunha, with Aston Villa expected to lodge a bid for him.

And with Jhon Duran looking likely to leave for the Saudi Pro League in a big-money transfer, the deal would be easily funded, while meaning Watkins is almost certainly going to stay, dealing the Gunners a harsh double whammy.

What’s missing for Arsenal’s title hopes?