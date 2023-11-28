Arsenal set Aaron Ramsdale asking price as Arteta decides how to answer potential exit plea

Arsenal remain keen to keep Aaron Ramsdale in their squad for the rest of the season at least but have prepared an asking price for the goalkeeper in case bidders firm up interest in him, a report has revealed.

Ramsdale has been replaced as Arsenal’s usual starting goalkeeper by David Raya after the Spaniard signed on loan from Brentford over the summer. It did not take long for Ramsdale to begin to be linked with an exit from the Emirates Stadium after Arteta’s suggestions of having two rotating goalkeepers were disproven.

TEAMtalk recently revealed that Arsenal are expecting interest in Ramsdale during the January transfer window, but will not be loaning him out.

Selling him would be another consideration if appropriate bids come in, but there is still a belief that Arsenal want Raya and Ramsdale to remain the principal members of their goalkeeping department for the rest of the season.

However, an update from FootballTransfers has claimed that Arteta will not stand in Ramsdale’s way if the former Sheffield United shot-stopper pushes for a departure.

And in case their resolve is tested, Arsenal have drafted up a £50m asking price for a player they paid around £30m for back in 2021.

The fact that Ramsdale not so long ago extended his contract until 2026 with the option of a further year will help Arsenal hold out for a substantial fee if the time comes to move him on.

As things stand, though, the report denies they have received any approaches for Ramsdale’s transfer, despite claims from elsewhere that they have already warned away a lower-half Premier League club.

Ramsdale reducing in importance to Arsenal

Ramsdale has played eight times so far this season across all competitions, conceding the same number of goals.

Overall, his Arsenal career has included 86 appearances, 95 goals conceded and 32 clean sheets.

In an ideal world, the club want it to continue, but it remains to be seen how long the 25-year-old will be happy to fight for his place at Arsenal.

Although the report claims offers will be considered if he pushes for an exit, there is no indication just yet that he is going to force the club into action.

Nevertheless, his status will be weighing on his mind, especially with Arsenal prioritising plans to make Raya’s stay permanent on a long-term contract.

Raya has played 12 times for Arsenal since his arrival, only letting in nine goals and keeping clean sheets in half of his appearances.

His string of starts was only interrupted at the weekend because he was ineligible to play against his parent club Brentford, which provided Ramsdale with a rare opportunity to redeem his starting role.

