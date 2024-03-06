Arsenal set asking price for Arteta signing who is attracting interest from Bayern Munich

Arsenal have named their asking price for one of their players who is attracting interest from Bayern Munich and Newcastle United.

The Gunners are in the midst of a title challenge, but they will already have one eye on the summer transfer window. With Mikel Arteta keen to upgrade several positions, a number of players could make way at the end of the season.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is one player in particular who is facing an uncertain future in north London. The Ukrainian full-back has missed a chunk of the season through injury and has slipped down the pecking order as a result.

While the 27-year-old is useful when stepping into midfield, some question marks have been raised over his defensive capabilities.

With Zinchenko currently sidelined with a calf problem, Jakub Kiwior has taken his opportunity to step up in the left-back role.

Given his injury record and stuttering form of late, the Gunners seem to be open to a sale in the summer. According to Football Transfers, Arsenal have set a €45m (£38.5m) asking price for the Ukrainian international.

The Gunners purchased Zinchenko for £32m in 2022, so they would be looking to turn a small profit on his sale in the summer.

While Arteta clearly values what the 27-year-old brings to the side, the left-back position is an area where Arsenal can look to improve. If a suitable bid is made, Arsenal seem willing to make a deal happen.

Bayern Munich and Newcastle are interested

According to the report, both Bayern Munich and Newcastle are interested in Zinchenko’s services. In the case of Bayern Munich, they are looking to secure an Alphonso Davies replacement.

The Canadian international is out of contract in 2025 and has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid. With Bayern keen on an attacking option in this area, Zinchenko seems to be high on their list to replace Davies.

In regards to Newcastle, they also seem to be in the market for a new left-back. Dan Burn has endured an inconsistent season and the likes of Matt Targett and Lewis Hall haven’t had much of a sniff themselves.

In regards to Zinchenko, the 27-year-old could be left with a big decision to make in the summer. He clearly enjoys being at Arsenal, but the question marks over his form this season cannot be ignored.

Earlier in the campaign, Ian Wright singled Zinchenko out for criticism, stating that the loss of Granit Xhaka has hindered the Ukrainian full-back and his licence to push forward.

“Zinchenko, without [Granit] Xhaka and what Xhaka did for us, it’s not the same role, he doesn’t seem to be able to do it without the way Xhaka was playing and giving him that license,” Wright said on his Wrighty’s House podcast.

The 27-year-old is under contract with the club until 2026, but the Gunners could be prepared to cash in once the summer transfer window opens.

