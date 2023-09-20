Arsenal set double swoop in motion as scouts get more than they bargained for

Arsenal scouts were tasked with monitoring two players from the same club on Tuesday night and got an eyeful when overseeing a thumping 9-0 demolition.

The Gunners have re-established themselves as one of the top forces in English football and a genuine contender for the game’s top honours.

The Gunners have been near-faultless in the transfer market over the last three years. The jury is out on summer signing Kai Havertz, though even if the German flops, Arsenal’s success rate will still be sky high.

But to ensure the Gunners can compete for the biggest prizes for an extended period of time, the club must have one eye on the future.

To that end, the Daily express bring news of Arsenal sizing up two teenage stars from Reading.

18-year-old pair Tyler Bindon and Caylan Vickers are the duo in question. Bindon plays at centre-half, while Vickers is a versatile attacker who can occupy multiple positions in the forward line.

Per the Express, Arsenal sent scouts to watch the pair in action during Reading’s EFL Trophy clash with Exeter on Tuesday night.

Unfortunately, Bindon did not play, though Vickers did and was on the scoresheet in a resounding 9-0 win.

Bindon and Vickers have both established themselves as regulars for the cash-strapped Royals in League One this season.

Reading recently suffered their second points deduction of the season and have been docked 16 points over the last two years.

Money troubles are rife within the club and lucrative exits for Bindon and Vickers could ease the pain.

