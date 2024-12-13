Arsenal set to lose one of their best players this season, as Arteta gambles on new signing

Arsenal have made ‘no significant progress’ on a new contract for ‘one of the club’s players of the season so far,’ with two reports suggesting an exit in 2025 is on the cards.

When mulling over who Arsenal’s player of the season so far would be, the obvious names of William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Bukayo Saka spring to mind. Martin Odegaard would also factor into that equation had he not missed around two months through injury.

But quietly going under the radar are the assured displays of Thomas Partey both in central midfield and while covering at right-back.

Indeed, an update from Mail Plus that centred on Partey’s contract situation declared: ‘the Ghana international has been one of the club’s players of the season so far, staying injury free to play a key role in Mikel Arteta’s side.’

However, both Mail Plus and a separate report from The Mirror strongly suggest Partey won’t be at Arsenal next season.

Partey is out of contract in the summer and as yet, very little progress has been made on extending his stay. What’s more, it’s hinted the lack of progress may be at the club’s behest, with Arsenal not all that willing to offer a new deal.

Explaining why, Partey’s previous injury record, his age (31) and his high salary (£200,000-a-week) were cited.

As such, Arsenal and Arteta look set to move on from Partey in 2025 and ‘the fact they are in the market to sign a new central midfielder, most likely in the summer,’ is further evidence of that.

Regarding where Partey’s career could take him next, TEAMtalk has been informed there is plenty of interest in Spain.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are among the clubs who’d consider signing Partey as a free agent. Interested sides can forge a pre-contract agreement with the player from January 1 onwards.

Arsenal to strengthen two areas in 2025

Fellow midfield veteran Jorginho is also off contract next summer, meaning the engine room could be an area where Arsenal splash the cash.

The Gunners are also understood to be in the market for a new forward, most likely in the striker’s position.

Alexander Isak of Newcastle is their dream target, though a gigantic £115m price tag may prove prohibitive.

Instead, TEAMtalk has been told Juventus frontman Dusan Vlahovic – who Arsenal tried to sign way back in January of 2022 – has re-emerged on the club’s radar.

Latest Arsenal news – Ashworth rift / Rashford over Martinelli

In other news, why Arteta DOESN’T want Dan Ashworth to replace Edu as Arsenal’s sporting director has been revealed.

The recently-axed Manchester United executive is a serious candidate to take the reins at the Emirates. His close relationship with managing director Richard Garlick – who is leading Arsenal’s hunt – also stands Ashworth in good stead.

But per Mail Plus, Arteta would much rather Arsenal appoint Real Sociedad’s Roberto Olabe. He is the man who signed Arteta at Real Sociedad in 2004 and the 57-year-old is leaving La Real next summer.

Elsewhere, talkSPORT pundit Danny Murphy has suggested there is merit in Arsenal signing Marcus Rashford to play instead of Gabriel Martinelli.

When it was suggested by a fan that Rashford should move to north London, Murphy replied: “You know what, you never know for sure.

“But playing in a team that’s so settled and so confident and competent, there is a case that his end product would get much better, because Arsenal are really dominant in games.

“You could argue that Martinelli has been a bit hot and cold… There would be some people who would take Rashford over Martinelli.”

Numerous reports have all confirmed Man Utd intend to sell Rashford in 2025. Barcelona, Bayern Munich and PSG are all believed to be interested in exploring a move.

