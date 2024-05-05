Arsenal shift attention to £43m Euro striker as Prem side make elite transfer ‘very unlikely’

Arsenal have shifted attention to Benjamin Sesko as Alexander Isak will not become available

The signing of Benjamin Sesko is reportedly the preference instead of Viktor Gyokeres for Arsenal this summer, as Newcastle are set to ensure Alexander Isak stays with them.

The Gunners’ season began with strikers largely failing to have show their value. Indeed, Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah were both given enough time to show their class and failed to do so.

That led Mikel Arteta to begin the search for an elite striker to take the no.9 position.

He has, though, promoted Kai Havertz to the position of late, and the German has acquitted himself very well up top.

Indeed, he’s cracked 12 Premier League goals – his best in the competition – as well as six assists.

Links between Arsenal and some big striker signings have remained, and it’s been heavily suggested that Newcastle man Isak could help them to win titles, with his likeness to Thierry Henry also being mentioned.

The latest report on the subject suggested Arteta wants to splash £150m on Magpies pair Isak and Bruno Guimaraes, amid the suggestion the North Eastern club will have to sell some big assets.

However, Arsenal might struggle to get the Swedish striker onboard this summer.

Arsenal to fail with Isak

According to FootballTransfers, Newcastle will make it ‘very unlikely’ that Isak can leave for the Gunners.

It also seems that Havertz’s form has prompted a change in tack by Arteta.

Indeed, it’s said the fact he’s come good up top means Arsenal have changed their thinking on signing a 20-goal-a-season striker, particularly given how much it would cost to sign one.

It means the big sum that would be paid for Isak is no longer required to be shelled, as striker duties don’t need to be fully taken over, just shared with Havertz.

That has also seemingly taken Gyokeres off the board, as per FootballTransfers.

Sesko the ‘preference’ for Arteta

Instead, the Gunners’ ‘preference’ is said to be on RB Leipzig man Sesko.

He’s a much more affordable option than the aforementioned pair, with a release clause of approximately £43million. It’s suggested Arsenal could sign him and still be able to allocate funds to strengthen other areas.

Sesko will surely grow into as useful an option as the other pair the Gunners were tracking – at 20 years old, he’s passed 10 goals in a top-flight season for the second time.

The first occasion on which he managed that feat was for RB Salzburg last season, when he netted 16 league goals, and upon moving to the Bundesliga, he’s netted 12 times, along with a couple of goals in each of the Champions League and DFB-Pokal.

