Arsenal have their sights set on a Real Madrid talent, having been monitoring him for some time, per Fabrizio Romano, who’s detailed another Gunners “jackpot.”

The north London club have grown into one of the Premier League’s most threatening sides. After three second-placed finishes in a row, they’re again in the top four currently.

Last season, they also made their mark in the Champions League, reaching the semi-finals after dumping Real Madrid out in the quarters.

Real’s previous larger status compared to Arsenal‘s meant they saw the club as a hunting ground, but have been shown the Gunners themselves are now a big deal, with William Saliba choosing to pen a new deal at the Emirates amid interest from Real.

Beyond that, transfer insider Romano has revealed Mikel Arteta is planning to go hunting for a Real talent.

Romano told the Here We Go Podcast: “I have one name, he’s a talent that Arsenal have been monitoring for a few months now, and he’s a player they keep observing.

“It’s not going to be easy at all because he’s a Real Madrid player, but the name is Victor Valdepenas. He’s considered and important talent, a very young player from the Real Madrid youth sector.

“Centre-back, Spanish, talented, Arsenal have been monitoring him for some time, so he’s one of the players on the radar at Arsenal.

“We know very well how difficult it is to sign players from Real Madrid because all the players want to stay at Real Madrid and consider that as the best project possible, but for sure Arsenal have been tracking and monitoring this boy.”

Valdepenas could follow Arsenal ‘jackpot’

Should Arsenal manage to sign Valdepenas, he’d soon follow a signing the Gunners feel was a huge coup: Cristhian Mosquera, who was signed in the summer.

Of his transfer, Romano said: “Arsenal really believe they won the jackpot by signing Cristhian Mosquera, because signing a player like Mosquera for £15million it’s a really fantastic opportunity they got on the market, to get a top centre-back, very fast, physical with big potential, super young.

“These kind of opportunities are very difficult to find on the market nowadays.”

There are certainly similarities between Mosquera and Valdepenas. The former is 21, three years older than the Real man, but had only played two full seasons of senior football in Spain before being snapped up by the Gunners.

His compatriot at Real is yet to play a senior match, though he has been in the squad for one.

But he’s growing in his role in the academy side, and has the benefit of being the sort of defender Arsenal like, as he can play in two positions: centre-back and left-back.

Arsenal round-up: Defender approached by Bayern

An insider has revealed that Bayern Munich made an approach for Jurrien Timber not long ago.

However, he suggested there was “no chance” of that move happening, with the defender in contract talks amid his great form, and Arteta very happy with his progress.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are ready to sell Gabriel Jesus, and Everton have emerged as a potential destination for the striker, who will only cost £30million.

And, the Gunners have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery, along with Manchester City and Real Madrid.

