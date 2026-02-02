Arsenal make ‘massive signing’ on transfer deadline day

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal have signed a defender on the final day of the winter transfer window.

The transfer guru has claimed that Arsenal have beaten several clubs to the signing of Jaden Dixon from Stoke City.

The 18-year-old English defender will make the move to the north London club on a four-year deal.

According to Romano, Arsenal view Dixon as “a massive signing”.

Romano wrote on X at 6:11pm on February 2: “EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal agree deal to sign England U19 international Jaden Dixon on a four-year deal.

“Deal completed for £3.2m plus add-ons.

“Arsenal view the player as a massive signing beating several clubs to the signings.”

Dixon is a former Tottenham youth player who joined Stoke in the summer of 2023.

The 18-year-old defender is part of the England Under-19 set-up.

Dixon has made six appearances for the Stoke first team so far in his career.

Given that Dixon is only 18 right now, Arsenal are unlikely to include him in manager Mikel Arteta’s first-team squad.

It is more likely that Dixon will be part of the Arsenal youth team for now.

What else are Arsenal trying to do on deadline day?

Dixon may not be the only player that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta could end up signing on transfer deadline day.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Arsenal are favourites to sign James Wilson from Hearts.

We understand that Arsenal are holding talks with Hearts over a loan deal for the 18-year-old Scotland international striker.

Tottenham Hotspur have also made contact for Wilson, but we understand that it is the Gunners who are still favourites at this stage.

However, Spurs have made a big push for Wilson, who has not yet made a decision which club he will join.

Arsenal have also made a bid for Blackburn Rovers striker Igor Tyjon, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

In terms of a major first-team signing, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Arsenal have enquired about signing midfielder Leon Goretska from Bayern Munich.

Intermediaries have floated the name of Goretska as a potential signing for Arsenal, but it is unlikely that a late deal will happen, even though the Gunners are looking for a midfielder following the injury to Mikel Merino.

