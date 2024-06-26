Arsenal have placed an extraordinary price tag on a striker whose sale would free up room and funds for a colossal upgrade, and one Premier League rival from within London will soon have the money to meet the Gunners’ demands.

Among the positions Arsenal sought to strengthen in the early stages of the summer transfer window was centre-forward.

Many believe the presence of a 20-goal-per-season striker would have tipped the title in Arsenal’s favour last season. Kai Havertz did come to the fore in the second half of the campaign, though was found wanting prior to Christmas.

Furthermore, with Havertz proving he can also play in midfield, a striker signing wouldn’t be terminal for the German’s usefulness at the Emirates anyway.

Arsenal explored the signing of RB Leipzig and Slovenia talisman, Benjamin Sesko. Unfortunately for the Gunners, Sesko elected to stay with Leipzig for one more season at least. The signing of a new contract on June 12 rubberstamped the fact Sesko will not move this window.

But rather than ramp up an alternative pursuit, Arsenal have instead turned their attention to other areas, such as central midfield.

However, according to a fresh update from talkSPORT, Arsenal do still retain ambitions of signing a top class striker.

Eddie Nketiah sale to fund blockbuster signing

To ensure they can afford the calibre of target Mikel Arteta and Edu want, the proceeds from the sale of Eddie Nketiah will be put towards a deal.

Nketiah was third-choice at best in the striker position last term and Arsenal have put the 25-year-old up for sale.

talkSPORT strongly suggest Arsenal’s hunt for a new striker is now linked to Nketiah’s sale. As such, if Nketiah does not move the expectation is a new frontman won’t arrive either.

And given the colossal price tag Arsenal have reportedly placed on Nketiah’s head, the Gunners may well struggle to find a buyer.

Arsenal want £50m for Nketiah

Indeed, the report states Arsenal want the round figure of £50m for their academy graduate.

Receiving such a sum for a homegrown player would greatly enhance Arsenal’s spending power. Indeed, the proceeds from the sales of homegrown stars represent pure profit on the balance sheet.

Nonetheless, £50m is an extraordinary price to pay for a striker who has scored just 38 goals in 168 appearances for a club consistently competing at the top end of the table.

The flip side to the argument, of course, is that the bulk of Nketiah’s appearances have come from the bench and did not comprise a full 90 minutes.

Nonetheless, talkSPORT acknowledge the eye-watering fee plus Nketiah’s sizeable salary demands are likely to scare off most of the striker’s suitors.

Yet there may be one ray of hope in the form of London rival Crystal Palace.

Olise, Eze sales to spark spending spree

The Eagles hold long-standing interest in Nketiah and will soon see their transfer kitty bolstered through Michael Olise’s sale to Bayern Munich. Furthermore, speculation is growing Eberechi Eze will be sold as well, with Tottenham chief among his admirers.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner will be on the hunt for attacking talent and won’t lack for money to spend.

Nonetheless, it still seems unlikely Crystal Palace will pay £50m for Nketiah, especially as they already have Jean-Philippe Mateta occupying the lone striker position.

Mateta scored 16 Premier League goals last season and bagged nine of those strikes in his final six matches. By contrast, it’s taken Nketiah two full seasons to score his last nine goals in the English top flight.

