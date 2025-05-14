Arsenal will reportedly smash their salary record twice soon, with talks ongoing with a pair of stars as part of sporting director Andrea Berta’s ‘project’ at the club.

The Gunners are once again one of the very biggest clubs in England, and will hope they can maintain their status near the top of the world game. Indeed, after a few underwhelming seasons, it looks as if they’re going to finish second in the Premier League for a third straight season.

That’s as well as Arsenal reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League. According to GIVEMESPORT, new sporting director Berta’s ‘project’ aims to show that the club can ‘keep hold of their top players and challenge for major honours’.

As a result, two huge deals are in the works at the Emirates. Those are new contracts for star pair Bukayo Saka and William Saliba, which it’s said will set a ‘fresh benchmark for the future’.

Saka is set to become the Gunners’ highest earner, with it suggested he will ‘smash clear’ of the £300,000-per-week barrier.

Saliba is also set to head near the £300,000 mark, with Arsenal eager to ‘keep him out of Real Madrid’s clutches’.

Currently, Saka earns a reported wage of £195,000 per week, while his team-mate is on £190,000 per week, so both are in line for big rises.

Arsenal’s highest earners

At £300,000 and above, Saka and Saliba will become the highest earners at Arsenal.

Currently, Kai Havertz earns the most money of any Gunners player, with his wage of £280,000 per week.

There are five players in total who currently earn more than Saka. Along with Havertz, each of Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Thomas Partey are paid higher wages.

He and Saliba – who is currently seventh on the list – will be given wages more fitting with their standing in the side.

The report also states that there could be ‘five new signings’ made as part of Berta’s project.

The priorities are suggested to be a centre-forward and a left-sided attacker, with the potential for signings in central defence, central midfield and at left-back.

Arsenal round-up: Gunners ‘hard at work’ for Chelsea star

Arsenal are one of many clubs said to be interested in Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos, who’s starring on loan at Strasbourg, and it’s reported they are now ‘hard at work’ to land the Brazilian.

Santos is not the only Blues man Arsenal want to sign, with TEAMtalk aware they are serious contenders for the signing of Christopher Nkunku.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been given confidence that Nico Williams is ready to move, with the Spanish winger reportedly saying ‘goodbye’ to some Athletic Club team-mates as he angles for a move to England.

Another forward signing is nearing completion it seems, with Sporting CP telling Arsenal that Viktor Gyokeres ‘is all theirs’ if they pay his release clause of approximately £60million.

It’s believed the Gunners are willing to pay him a salary of £200,000 per week to ensure he chooses them.

