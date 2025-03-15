A five-time league winner Arsenal hold confirmed interest in signing is expected to snub the Gunners in favour of signing a different deal, according to a report.

Arsenal will splash the cash in the summer, with hopes high one final push in the transfer market can finally deliver the major trophies Mikel Arteta and all Gunners fans crave.

A new striker is wanted with Alexander Isak top of the shopping list. At a reported £150m, the Newcastle hitman will not come cheap.

And with Martin Zubimendi expected to cost around €60m/£50.6m if triggering his release clause, Arsenal’s war chest could quickly run dry.

Accordingly, one target who won’t cost a transfer fee is in Arsenal’s sights. Per German outlet BILD, Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane is on Arsenal’s radar and the 29-year-old winger is scheduled to become a free agent at season’s end.

“Arsenal is interested in a transfer of Leroy Sane,” wrote Falk earlier this week. “Sane is a free agent in summer.

“No negotiations with FC Bayern about a new contract yet. Mikel Arteta worked with Sane at Manchester City.”

But according to the latest from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, any Arsenal approach is likely to be given short shrift.

“After the international break, new talks are set to take place between FC Bayern and Leroy Sane regarding a possible contract extension,” wrote Plettenberg on X, “There is still no final decision.

“Arsenal have expressed their interest and have gathered information about Sane. However, nothing is advanced at this stage.

“Sane still prioritises extending his contract with Bayern. A move to Saudi Arabia is currently not an option.”

With Sane giving priority to signing a new contract at Bayern, only a breakdown in the upcoming negotiations will see Arsenal stand a chance of bringing Sane back to England.

The left-footer previously won two Premier League titles with Manchester City and has added three Bundesliga crowns to his CV since moving to Munich.

Younger winger in Arsenal’s sights

Missing out on Sane might not be all that big of a blow for the Gunners given their dream signing on the flanks is Nico Williams anyway.

The Athletic Bilbao wideman is a long-term target in north London and can be signed via a relatively modest €58m/£49m release clause.

At 22, Williams is seven years younger than Sane and would represent an option for both the present and future. At 29, Sane would very much be an addition for the short-term only.

Williams is also right-footed and plays on the left side, unlike Sane who is left-footed and operates primarily on the right flank.

Sane would be viewed as competition for Bukayo Saka, while Williams could slot straight in to Arsenal’s strongest eleven ahead of Gabriel Martinelli.

READ MORE: 🏆 The dream Arsenal XI for 2025/26 with three new signings to finally win Premier League title

Latest Arsenal news – Williams, Nunez, Calafiori

🔴⚪️ Arteta BEGS Berta to sign £67m winger for Arsenal after ‘extraordinary’ midfielder AGREES move

🔴⚪️ Arsenal linked with wantaway Liverpool striker Nunez as outrageous report reveals Arteta plan

🔴⚪️ Arsenal stick mammoth price tag on ‘exceptional’ Calafiori as Real Madrid consider shock approach