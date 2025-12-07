It has been revealed that a sparkling Germany talent is “really well-liked” at Arsenal as well as a Premier League rival, potentially paving the way for a transfer battle.

Mikel Arteta has slowly transformed the Gunners from top-four battlers to title challengers. Currently, they are top of the Premier League and possess one of the very best squads in the division.

That’s down to Arteta constantly finding top players to add to his side. A great example of that is that for the last few years, Ben White was a mainstay in the defence, but now can’t get a game due to Jurrien Timber’s presence.

The same could occur at left-back, where Riccardo Calafiori has made the position his own but Germany international Nathaniel Brown is in the sights at Arsenal.

According to Caught Offside, he is “really well-liked” at the Emirates, as well as by Manchester City and Barcelona.

A source added: “His defensive discipline, reading of the game, and tactical versatility make him a strong fit for English football. Financially, his current wage level is well within reach for Premier League clubs.”

The suggestion in the report is that he’ll cost €50million (£43.7m).

Brown interest confirmed by sources

TEAMtalk has reported of late that Brown is indeed on Arsenal and City’s radars, as well as Manchester United and Newcastle having scouted him.

We can also corroborate his price, within the range of €45-55million (£39.3-49m).

Sources have also claimed that Brown is enthusiastic about moving to the Premier League.

He views England as the ideal place to accelerate his development, having already played his first senior games for Germany, at the age of 22.

Arsenal round-up: Midfielder bid prepared

Arsenal have been named the ‘most likely’ bidders for Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Interest in him has been confirmed, while it’s also been suggested the Gunners have prepared a £39.3million bid for Bouaddi.

And, the Gunners have been credited with interest in Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola.

And, the Gunners have been credited with interest in Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola.