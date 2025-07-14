The first casualty of Arsenal’s spending spree has been named and Bayern Munich are ready to swoop, according to reports.

Arsenal‘s outlay is primed to take a gigantic leap up over the coming days. Deals to sign Noni Madueke (£52m add-ons included) and Viktor Gyokeres (£63.75m add-ons included) are on the cusp of completion.

Valencia centre-back, Cristhian Mosquera, will also join for roughly £17m. A move for Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze for a fee slightly below his £68m release clause is also bubbling away.

Combined with the arrivals of Kepa Arrizalabaga, Christian Norgaard and Martin Zubimendi, Arsenal’s summer spend will soar past the £200m mark.

Exits are therefore required to avoid falling foul of PSR regulations and according to The Guardian, Leandro Trossard could be the first sacrificial lamb.

The report read: ‘Leandro Trossard could be sold to help balance the books, with Bayern Munich the latest club to show an interest in him.

‘The Belgium forward has also been linked with Fenerbahce and clubs in Saudi Arabia and is likely to cost around £20m.’

Trossard agrees personal terms / Bayern plan revealed

The Times recently claimed Trossard, 30, has agreed personal terms with Fenerbahce. However, the chance to now join a true European giant like Bayern Munich may hold greater appeal for the Belgian.

Bayern are also far more likely to meet Arsenal’s £20m asking price without any fuss.

But before a move for Trossard can take shape, Bayern are prioritising the highly ambitious move for Luis Diaz first.

Liverpool have made it crystal clear they won’t sell Diaz and have rejected approaches from both Bayern and Barcelona.

Nevertheless, Bayern are refusing to concede defeat and per BILD’s Christian Falk, they’ll make one more attempt for the Colombian before switching to Trossard.

“True, FC Bayern Munich is interested in Leandro Trossard (30) of Arsenal,” declared Falk on X.

“The Belgian international is one of the candidates if the transfer of Luis Diaz falls through.

“Trossard also changed his management at the beginning of July and is now being advised by German agent Dirk Hebel.”

A player changing representation is usually s sure-fire sign a transfer is on the horizon.

Trossard’s Arsenal career in numbers