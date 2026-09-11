Arsenal have confirmed the arrival of their next signing, amid a period of unrest at the club with staff fearing they are going to lose their jobs.

While the transfer window closed on September 1, the Gunners have continued to work on signings. Crystal Palace youngster Mylo Bernard this week confirmed his exit from the Eagles, as he’s heading to Arsenal.

There has been speculation over the addition of fellow teen Andria Barthishvili, too, with Fabrizio Romano confirming the Georgian is going to head to the Emirates.

That signing has now been confirmed by Arsenal themselves, who stat they have landed the wide man on a pre-contract agreement from Kolkheti 1913.

He will have to wait until July 2027 for his move to become official, with international transfers not able to be made until a player is 18, which in Bartishvili’s case is after the winter window has closed.

As such, he’ll remain with Iberia 1999 – where he’s on loan currently – until then, before making the switch to north London.

READ MORE: PSG star reaches decision on joining Arsenal with one major condition mooted

Arsenal staff fear job losses

Elsewhere at Arsenal, the Daily Mail reports some staff are fearing job losses.

It comes as US consultants BCG have been carrying out a review at the Emirates over the last three months.

The reason for the review is to grow business and capitalise on success on the field.

But staff feel that job cuts are inevitable as a result of it – though they feel the football side of the business will not be impacted. Indeed, it’s said there is a particular nervousness within the commercial department.

An anonymous member of staff reportedly said: ‘Obviously everyone was delighted at the success of the team last year. But it has not gone unnoticed that the football department, which has extended recently, appears immune to any changes.

‘It doesn’t feel right that, given the amount of money spent there, normal people with bills and mortgages to pay feel under threat.

‘You would think that it’s a great place to be at the moment but that’s just not the case. There’s also an anger that, should there be cuts, they will be made by someone from outside the business rather than your own boss.’