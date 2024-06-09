Arsenal star William Saliba has confidently labelled himself as one of the top three defenders in the Premier League, with the Frenchman feeling he now boasting a “similar aura” to a Liverpool stalwart, while also laying down the Premier League title gauntlet to Manchester City.

The Gunners enjoy a season of real progress once again under Mikel Arteta, finishing second once again behind four-time champions City, but this time taking the title fight all the way down to the last day of the season. Arsenal also won through to the Champions League quarter-finals before they were squeezed out by Bayern Munich by just a single goal in the last eight.

However, plans are already underway at how Arsenal can make further improvements next season with another busy summer planned in the transfer market. To that end, TEAMtalk understands that the Gunners hope to make at least three signings to bring in a left-sided defender who can cover at centre-half and left-back, a midfield partner for Declan Rice and a new No 9 to tuck away the plethora of chances their side creates.

GO DEEPER 🔴⚪ Four glaring areas Arsenal must upgrade to match the European elite next season

Arteta could also look to sign a new deputy goalkeeper if the frustrated Aaron Ramsdale gets his wish and secures a move away as expected, while a permanent move for David Raya, worth £27m, will also soon be announced when the transfer window officially opens for business.

However, one man who believes Arsenal have what it takes to go one better is Saliba, who believes Manchester City know they will be feeling the heat from the Gunners once again next season.

Saliba talks up his defensive qualities

His defensive partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes was the cornerstone for which Arsenal’s title push was built with the two players instrumental in helping Arsenal keep an impressive 18 clean sheets last season. That effort certainly deserves plenty of plaudits with the next best defensive shut-out tally (13 – by Everton and Man City) some way short of the Gunners’ total.

The France international cost £27m from St Etienne in summer 2019, but was forced to bide his time before making his name in north London. Indeed, he honed his craft with loan spells with both his previous club and then Marseille before being given his chance by Arteta.

He’s now regarded as one of the best defenders in the Premier League and looks set to play a leading role for France at the forthcoming European Championships.

But despite claiming he is now among the top three in the Premier League, Saliba insists he still himself as ‘humble’.

“I think I am in the top three [defenders in the league],” he told L’Equipe. “We finished with the best defence. I watch a lot of matches. I am a very humble person but last season, just like this season, I am in the top three defenders.

“I need to continue to work to go even higher […] in terms of concentration, I am a lot better. Before, I could play a top match but in one phase of play, I slept a bit. That is no longer the case. I am always on alert.”

DON’T MISS 🔴⚪ Arsenal given hope of explosive Newcastle deal as star admits future is uncertain

Arsenal star thinks he ranks alongside Van Dijk; issues Man City title warning

Comparing his game to Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk, Saliba added: “I’m making progress in that regard. In defence at Arsenal, I’m one of the leaders. (Virgil) Van Dijk has an aura, for example.

“He’s the boss, he commands everything. You can feel that he scares the attackers. But I’m starting to feel the same way.

“I’m starting to see that the attackers are feeling fear. Sometimes, when the players are in your zone, they don’t have fun.

“And when there’s a one-on-one and the player is going to retreat, bring the ball out, run away from the duel, it’s nice (smile).”

Saliba also believes Man City will feel the title heat from Arsenal again next season, adding: “We played against them three times [last season] and we made them struggle.

“They feel and we feel that we are close to them. Next year, we will have an even better war.”