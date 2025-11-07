Arsenal star who just signed new contract already wants another

A senior Arsenal star who penned fresh terms just a few months ago already wants a new deal, and TEAMtalk’s sources suggest he might get it, but with a caveat attached.

There are no shortage of important Arsenal stars who’ve signed new contracts in north London throughout 2025. Centre-back pair, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, did just that, as have David Raya, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri.

Jurrien Timber and Bukayo Saka will be next in line to commit their futures to the Gunners and receive handy pay-rises too.

However, one player who inked a new deal that did NOT come with extra years attached was Leandro Trossard.

The Belgium international, 30, put pen to paper on improved terms on June 30. No additional years were added, but Trossard did receive a pay bump.

According to the latest from The Sun, Trossard already wants another new contract, but this time he wants longevity.

The suggestion is Trossard wants an extra season or two tacked onto his deal, which is due to expire at the end of the 2026/27 season.

Recent comments by Trossard certainly suggested the winger would gladly re-sign if another extension were put forward,

“I still have two years left and then we will see what the club wants as well, where do they see me, where I am at that point,” said the Belgian.

“But I’m loving life at Arsenal, I’m really happy to be here. It’s such a great club, obviously we’re in a good moment and I hope I can win things with Arsenal.”

Will Arsenal offer another deal?

Sources tell TEAMtalk there is a chance Arsenal put an extension on the table and give Trossard the longevity he craves.

However, there is also a distinct possibility that the club would do that to also protect their investment ahead of a potential sale down the line.

Adding just one year onto Trossard’s deal means Arsenal could sell Trossard in the summer of 2026 while he still has two years remaining on his deal.

Cashing in a year after that in 2027 when Trossard is aged 32 would still be viable too.