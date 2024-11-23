Arsenal star named ‘most important’ player in the Premier League, as biggest issue in winless run revealed

Martin Keown has explained why he believes an Arsenal attacker is the most important player in the Premier League, while the former defender also offered insight into the club’s struggles in the final third of late.

When pondering on who the Premier League’s most important player is, the likes of Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Cole Palmer, William Saliba or Bukayo Saka might come to mind.

But according to Arsenal invincible Keown, that honour actually belongs to Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal have laboured in the absence of their ultra-creative captain, though mercifully for Mikel Arteta, Odegaard returned to the starting eleven last time out against Chelsea. The Gunners still failed to register a victory in that contest, however, extending their streak without a win in the league to four matches.

Odegaard will unquestionably prove crucial in determining whether Arsenal can reel in the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City to end their 20-plus year wait for a Premier League title.

And speaking to talkSPORT, Keown suggested Odegaard’s importance in the current EPL landscape is unmatched, while also declaring the biggest issue in Arsenal’s attacking play of late has been their predictability.

“I think that does become obvious when Odegaard is not available,” began Keown. “It was very significant the creativity that he created, it’ll be like taking Cole Palmer out of the Chelsea team when you consider how well Odegaard did.

“I think first of all, to come back from being out for six weeks and to hit the ground running like he did shows you how he’s applied himself when he’s been out.

“He set up Arsenal’s goal, it was great to see Martinelli put that one away [against Chelsea], but more recently, we’ve become predictable around the opponent’s goal.

“And maybe that’s top of the shopping list for a striker to come in, but really, the problem for Arsenal so far this season has been about discipline and injuries.”

Keown added: “Now that Odegaard is back, I think the way that he performed [against Chelsea] deserves praise.

“To be out that long shows you how hard-working he is, he hit the ground running, he created the goal. Arteta will be praying and hoping that the luck now turns around.”

Keown continued: “Arsenal are not winning the tight games this season, they were last year, with Inter Milan being one of those, losing the game unfortunately with a controversial decision against them.

“They scored 91 [Premier League] goals last season, but most of it was in and around Odegaard. And [Smile] Smith Rowe was allowed to leave [to join Fulham] because Odegaard, two years without even missing a game, and low and behold Smith Rowe is gone with our blessing.

“But you can see now, if [Arteta] had him, he might have been useful, [Ethan] Nwaneri is perhaps six months away from where the manager wants him to be.

“So he’s held him back a bit, a real good talent, so the timing isn’t really helping from an Arsenal point of view.

“But it’s one of those where the manager goes, ‘Right, you’ve got to show your teeth, you’ve got to go out there the next game and it has to be three points, and it has to be six or seven games now where you really put Liverpool under pressure.’

“Odegaard created 102 chances [last season] – more than anybody in the Premier League and 41 times he retrieved the ball in the final third.

“So in possession and out of possession, I’m struggling to think of a more important player in the Premier League.

“It’s a shame to say it can’t be about one player, but we could look at Man City and say, no Rodri has created this spiralling effect. Players are sometimes irreplaceable, and Odegaard has been that for Arsenal.”

Latest Arsenal news – Trossard, Sterling, Baena

In other news, Mail Plus report Arsenal are in talks with Leandro Trossard regarding a new contract.

The Belgian – who turns 30 next month – is in line to receive a ‘significant’ pay rise and remains a key cog for Arteta.

Elsewhere, former Premier League striker, Stan Collymore, has taken aim at Raheem Sterling and his dire stint at Arsenal so far.

“Raheem Sterling has been a massive disappointment,” Collymore told The Metro. “He came in and said he was going to give the club his best work, but that hasn’t happened.

“He’s arguably stunk the place out so far and he’s definitely one of the flops of the season having promised to do his best work at Arsenal. He’s an experienced player who has won everything there is to win, he was expected to push the dressing room up another level and he hasn’t done that.”

Finally, Arsenal have taken the first steps towards signing assist king, Alex Baena. The Gunners scouted the Villarreal attacker during Spain’s clash with Denmark last Friday in which Baena featured alongside Mikel Merino.

Baena led LaLiga with 14 assists last year and his deal at Villarreal contains a €60m release clause.