Arsenal star to be offered world-class player’s spot at Euro giants in sensational Emirates escape

Aaron Ramsdale could reportedly be approached by AC Milan in the event that goalkeeper Mike Maignan leaves the Serie A side at the end of the season.

Ramsdale’s role at the Emirates has, potentially unfairly, been heavily reduced this season. He was the first-choice goalkeeper for Arsenal in the last two seasons, playing every Premier League game last term as they finished second.

Despite being one of the most important assets to Mikel Arteta, the manager decided to sign David Raya in the summer to provide competition.

He’s not so much done that as stolen Ramsdale’s place, seemingly never to give it back, as despite the Spaniard’s form leaving a lot to be desired at times, Ramsdale has played one league game since September, and that was because it was against Raya’s parent club Brentford.

And given it looks like the Englishman might never be given his spot back, speculation is rife regarding a move away from the Emirates.

It was recently reported that Ramsdale is ‘ready to quit Arsenal’ with Chelsea said to be sniffing around him.

Arsenal are also said to have their replacement in mind: Ajax goalkeeper Diant Ramaj.

However, Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on the Chelsea links to Ramsdale, and that might leave him stranded with the Gunners, without anything resembling a consistent role.

AC Milan could offer Ramsdale huge role

But while Chelsea don’t seem to be working on his signing, Ramsdale could still find a way out of Arsenal, and might be offered the spot currently occupied by world-class keeper Maignan at Milan.

Indeed, according to Ekrem Konur, the Serie A side ‘could make a move’ for the Englishman ‘if Maignan leaves at the end of the season’.

Milan were recently said to have been attempting to tie their goalkeeper down to a new deal, and those talks had ‘not gone well’.

The relationship with his club disintegrating coincided with interest from big clubs such as Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

It would be unsurprising, therefore, if he walked out of Milan’s door and subsequently through one of the Euro giants’.

And if that happens, Ramsdale could again have himself a starting spot at one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Serie A an attractive destination to thrive

The Arsenal goalkeeper would join Englishmen Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek at Milan if he was to go.

Tomori has played two of his five England games since heading to Italy, and is likely expected to be given a spot in the Three Lions’ Euros squad.

While Ramsdale’s chances of making that tournament might have already passed by with him sat on the sidelines at the Emirates, it’s been regularly suggested that his England career is one reason he’s looking to move on.

As such, he could get himself back into the mix after the Euros through good performances in Milan, as Tomori has shown is possible.

