An Arsenal star whose future could easily have come under the microscope will NOT be allowed to leave, and what’s more, he’s in line to receive his first start in the Premier League since the summer window closed.

Arsenal spent heavily over the summer, with the bulk of their outlay coming on brand new attackers. Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres all arrived.

Some – like Bukayo Saka – are unaffected by the influx of additions. However, the same cannot be said over on the left side where Gabriel Martinelli plays.

The Brazilian hasn’t started a Premier League match for Arsenal since the summer window slammed shut.

Nevertheless, he has opened his account in the league when scoring the critical late equaliser against Manchester City. In the Champions League, he’s notched three goals in as many matches.

Arsenal are delighted with the reaction from Martinelli this season and he is now pushing for his first Premier League start since the August 31 clash with Liverpool.

The slew of summer signings could have served as a moment that led to the player pushing for a move, but Martinelli has shown a good mentality and is stepping forward in big moments.

He started in the Atletico Madrid win and sources close to the club tell me he is now pressing for a first start in the league since the loss to Liverpool.

Furthermore, sources continue to insist Arsenal would not consider any offers for the player when the transfer window re-opens, and his presence could become more prominent again from this weekend when the Gunners face Crystal Palace.

Martinelli has a good record against the Eagles – with six goals from ten games against them. It means that, along with Liverpool, Palace are the team he has scored most goals against in the top-flight.

