Arsenal have reportedly decided to ‘step up’ their offer for Benjamin Sesko, setting aside approximately £59million to land the striker, a figure rival interested side Barcelona will find ‘difficult’ to pay.

Arsenal are aware of the need to improve up top. Just as Gabriel Jesus hit form as Kai Havertz’s understudy, he was sidelined with a major injury that’s likely to keep him out all season.

Bukayo Saka has also been sidelined for months, and Mikel Arteta has revealed his intention to land a new attacker.

RB Leipzig’s Sesko has been frequently linked with the Gunners, and a recent report stated they were weighing up making an offer of £70million for the striker.

Now, El Nacional states they have indeed ‘decided to step up their efforts’ for Sesko, but they will only put an offer of €70million (£59.2m/$72.6m) on the table.

Interest in the Leipzig man from Barcelona has also recently been reported.

However, the new report states their financial limitations make it ‘difficult to compete’ with the financial power of the Premier League, leaving the way open for Arsenal. It seems unlikely that a bid of that value would be accepted, though.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Arsenal first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Arsenal would need to lodge mammoth offer

The willingness from Sesko to join Arsenal has reportedly already been shown, though the club-to-club negotiations provide an obstacle.

The striker’s own agent has suggested a January move is unlikely unless a mammoth offer arrives.

In the summer, those problems will not be in the way, as Sesko is said to have a gentleman’s agreement with Leipzig to leave then.

Currently, though, they seem to be out of luck, particularly with an offer lower than it was previously reported they were considering on their minds.

Given the validity – or lack thereof – of the source in regards to an offer, it might be that Arsenal are not actually prepared to lodge the approximately £59million bid anyway.

Arsenal round-up: Contact for Osimhen

The Gunners are also frequently linked with striker Victor Osimhen, and are said to have made contact for a January deal after another outlet stated Manchester United had been turned away with an attempt to sign him.

He has been described as a risk, though, given his attitude has previously come into question.

Meanwhile, though Arsenal reportedly want to keep Jorginho for next season, he is in contact with Flamengo about a potential move there, though no agreement has been struck yet.

And Juventus are said to be showing serious interest in Nuno Tavares amid his good form.

What’s the biggest missing piece for Arsenal?