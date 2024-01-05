Kevin Campbell has urged Arsenal not to sell Aaron Ramsdale, as it would be “bad business,” particularly if David Raya gets injured.

Many fans and pundits have suggested that Ramsdale has been treated harshly by the Gunners. After he was one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League last season, he’s been tossed to the side this term.

After four league games this term, he was usurped by new loan signing Raya – who’s more than likely to be signed permanently in the summer.

The only time Ramsdale has played in the league since then was against Brentford, who his fellow goalkeeper can’t play against given they’re his parent club.

Ramsdale kept a clean sheet that game, and Raya has struggled for form at points in the season. However, he remains Mikel Arteta’s first-choice goalkeeper, while Ramsdale sits on the bench.

It’s been suggested that he needs to look away from the Emirates in order to get back to playing regularly.

Most recently, former Arsenal goalkeeper Vito Mannone – who only ever actually played 23 times for the Gunners despite being there for years – told him that.

“But if Ramsdale’s moment won’t come again, he should look for it elsewhere! There’s not much else he can do,” Mannone said.

Ramsdale sale labelled ‘bad business’

However, whether or not Arsenal are willing to let him go remains to be seen.

Indeed, sources recently told TEAMtalk that Arteta is pressing Arsenal to keep as much squad depth as possible.

With third-choice goalkeeper Karl Hein having only ever played once for the Gunners, it’s unlikely the manager would want to elevate him to the bench.

And with Ramsdale under contract until 2026, with an option for another year beyond that, he might be kept whether he likes it or not.

According to Campbell, it’s the right move to keep him, as it would be a mistake go let the goalkeeper go mid-season.

“Solely because, remember I think it was the last game where Raya kind of pulled up, he had something up with his foot at Fulham. So, you know, you get one injury and the next minute Ramsdale’s in,” Campbell said on The Highbury Squad.

“It would be bad business to get rid of Ramsdale, bad for business. In the summer, I understand maybe you move and shake and do things, but right now in January, no, you don’t make that move.”

Indeed, getting rid of Ramsdale mid-season opens Arsenal up the risk of being without a quality keeper if Raya gets injured, without a useful understudy in the squad.

But the Englishman won’t want to be held hostage only to be used in the event that the man who’s taken his spot gets injured, so the Gunners might need to allow him to move on in the summer if he wants to.

