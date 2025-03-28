Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has predicted that Arsenal will join two other Premier League clubs in a transfer race to sign highly-rated striker Liam Delap from Ipswich Town.

The England Under-21 forward only joined the Portman Road outfit from Manchester City back in July in a deal worth £20million but already looks destined for a big-money move at the end of the season.

Ipswich were promoted to the top-flight last term but are currently primed for an immediate return to the Championship, as they sit nine points off safety with only nine games to go.

Delap has made a big impression in his first full season of Premier League football, scoring 10 goals across 28 games for the Tractor Boys – although he has found goals slightly harder to come by in the second half of the campaign.

Agbonlahor, however, is convinced that Delap will leave Ipswich in the upcoming summer transfer window and believes he could head to The Emirates – where he would be an immediate upgrade on Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal are not the only club showing an interest in Delap, with Tottenham, Liverpool and Chelsea also keen, but Agbonlahor thinks he would perform well in the red half of north London.

“One player that will get a move [in the summer transfer window] is Liam Delap,” Agbonlahor told talkSPORT. “Ipswich only paid £20 million for him. He’s got 10 goals in 28 Premier League appearances. He’ll get a move.

“Who will take a punt on him? Is he good enough for Arsenal, Liverpool or Spurs?

“Arsenal, Spurs and Liverpool need strikers. I’m sure Delap would do a better job than Kai Havertz or Gabriel Jesus [at Arsenal].

“He’d do a better job than Darwin Nunez at Liverpool. He’d do a better job than Richarlison [at Spurs]. I think he’ll definitely get a move.”

Arsenal urged to make £40m Delap swoop

Speaking back in February, fellow football pundit Tim Sherwood also urged Arsenal to tempt Ipswich with a £40m bid for Delap.

Asked whether Delap is a player Mikel Arteta should be looking at for the future, Sherwood told Sky Sports: “That is a no-brainer for me.

“I put Delap in front of [Ollie] Watkins, considering what Arsenal need at the moment. And he’s ahead of [Benjamin] Sesko, who Arsenal have been touting around for.

“Ipswich would be consigned to the Championship already without him. I think £40m would get him now.

“He would really develop under [Mikel] Arteta and give Arsenal something different, he’s strong, holds the ball up, runs from deep. He knows the league.

“I think he is an absolute no-brainer for Arsenal. If Ipswich get relegated, his value will still be up there, about the same price. £40m is nothing for Arsenal, he’s got a huge future ahead of him.”

