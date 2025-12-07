Arsenal are in the hunt for some star players

Arsenal are making a ‘strong move’ for a Paris Saint-Germain superstar, along with a few rivals, and another top player is ‘really well-liked’ at the Emirates.

The top side in the Premier League at the moment, the Gunners are also the side with the second-most goals. That’s a tally which could surely be increased, given there are four player tied on four goals at the top.

Were there more options with an eye for goal in the forward line, somebody could break away from the pack and add even more threat to the Arsenal side.

It’s reported that PSG’s Bradley Barcola could be that man.

Arsenal going ‘strong’ for Barcola

PSG have recently begun talks with Barcelona’s representatives over a new contract for the winger, who has five goals and three assists in all competitions this season.

While there is an offer on the table with a significant salary increase promised, Barcola and his agent are weighing up options before committing, and Premier League clubs are increasingly active in the chase.

Liverpool have recently been linked with the signing of the French attacker.

Arsenal are said to have made a ‘strong move’ to land Barcola, and that he’s not entirely happy with his current role at PSG could potentially open the door to a move.

The winger is also emerging as a target for clubs in the Saudi Pro League, though per the report that is ‘not his priority.’

German left-back ‘well-liked’ at Emirates

A number of positions could have reinforcement added to them at the Emirates, as Arsenal are eyeing Germany left-back Nathaniel Brown.

It’s reported the twice-capped left-sided defender is “really well-liked” by the Gunners as well as Manchester City and Barcelona.

He’s expected to command a fee of €50million (£43.7m) after one goal and three assists in all competitions this term.

A source added: “His defensive discipline, reading of the game, and tactical versatility make him a strong fit for English football. Financially, his current wage level is well within reach for Premier League clubs.”

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Brown is on Arsenal’s radar and have revealed that he’s enthusiastic about a move to England, as he feels that’s the next step in his development.

Arteta could be tempted by exit

Whether Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta remains with the side long-term is up for debate. He’s guided the Gunners to three second-placed finishes in a row and to the Champions League semi-finals last season, with the club very competitive in both so far this term.

But Gunners legend Emmanuel Petit feels Arteta could look to pastures new at some point.

He said: “He could be tempted to return to Spain, especially to a club he played for when he was very young. Honestly, with the work he’s doing, can you imagine if he wins something at the end of the season? I’d probably say, ‘okay, that’s okay. In my case, after almost seven years, I have achieved it with Arsenal. I think it’s time to look for something else.’

“I would understand. Well, look, Barcelona is one of the best clubs in the world. ‘I will return to Spain and the lifestyle is good for my family.’ I would say, ‘okay, I’m going to Barcelona, but we have to change something, especially in defence.’ It’s very simple: you will probably fight for the title in Spain, but in no way will you fight for the Champions League.”

