Arsenal stunned with major star ‘ready to quit’ if Arteta doesn’t yield to difficult demand

Thomas Partey could push to leave Arsenal in January if Mikel Arteta fails to do one thing, and where he’s likeliest to end up has been confirmed.

Partey, 30, was heavily linked with leaving the Gunners over the summer. Proposals from Saudi Arabian sides were touted, though the Ghanaian reportedly favoured remaining in Europe.

The holding midfielder is facing a battle for regular starts for the first time in his Arsenal career. The summer arrivals of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz have seen Mikel Arteta refresh his ranks and uncertainty now pervades Partey’s position.

Indeed, Arteta has shown faith in a midfield threesome of Rice flanked by Martin Odegaard and Havertz thus far.

Partey has kept his place in the eleven, though was deployed out of position at right-back in the first three matches of the season.

Partey is currently sidelined with a groin injury that’s expected to rule him out until October. Nonetheless, with Gabriel Magalhaes recalled last time out against Manchester United and Ben White moved back to right-back, Partey may not have a route into the eleven when available for selection.

Speculation has swirled Partey could leave either in January or next summer. Now, according to Football Insider, the player himself could force an exit if Arteta doesn’t yield to a key demand.

Partey ‘ready to quit’ Arsenal if forced into squad role

FI state Partey is ‘ready to quit’ the Gunners in January unless restored to the strongest starting eleven when fully fit.

Given Arteta clearly favours the Odegaard-Rice-Havertz triumvirate, it’s not a demand the Spaniard can easily satisfy.

The report goes on to highlight Juventus as the likeliest next destination if Partey does make way. The Italian giants considered moving for Partey over the summer, though a move obviously did not come to pass.

However, their interest is set to reignite on the back of Paul Pogba being provisionally suspended for failing an anti-doping test.

The Frenchman’s second stint in Turin may well be over before it ever truly got going. If Pogba is removed from the equation, Max Allegri’s side would be short in midfield.

A revived swoop for Partey could be on the cards and if the player is no longer a key cog for Arteta, an exit may be best for all involved.

