Arsenal SUBMIT £47m bid as striker search accelerates after Edu narrows down shortlist

Arsenal are narrowing down their striker shortlist and have now made an offer to sign one of their top targets, Benjamin Sesko, a report has claimed.

TEAMtalk revealed a couple of weeks ago that Arsenal had scheduled talks with RB Leipzig about Sesko, who has attracted interest from a range of clubs across Europe despite only being one year into a five-year deal in Germany.

It was reported on Friday that Arsenal can expect to sign either Victor Osimhen or Sesko this summer after trimming their list of potential striker targets. They would come with different price tags, but either would represent a long-term solution for Arsenal’s attack.

Now, a development on Saturday has strongly suggested the latter is the current subject of their focus.

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal have submitted a bid for Sesko, offering RB Leipzig €55m (almost £47m).

That amount would represent a profit for Leipzig, who signed Sesko from sister club Red Bull Salzburg for €24m last summer. However, it might not satisfy them.

Indeed, the Slovenia international has a release clause worth €10m more. Arsenal would have to pay €65m (£55m) to bypass negotiations with the Bundesliga side.

Not wanting to immediately offer that much, Arsenal appear to have opened the bidding at €55m to start the process. The prediction is, though, that Leipzig will reject the offer and wait for their release clause to be met in full.

There does seem to be a confidence, nevertheless, that Arsenal will eventually get their way with Sesko – and in good enough time for him to become one of their first signings of a summer spree.

Arsenal limit striker budget

Despite setting aside major funds for the transfer window, Arsenal are eager not to overpay for a new striker, thanks in part to Kai Havertz finding some form towards the end of the season. That may be why Sesko is the player they have moved for first, instead of Osimhen who could be worth a nine-figure sum (unless Edu drives down the fee by including Napoli target Emile Smith Rowe as a counterweight).

Sesko also outscored Osimhen in the 2023-24 season, getting 18 goals from 42 games in contrast to the Nigerian’s 17 from 32 for Napoli, and he is also a few years younger.

Competition will be intense for both players, which might be why Arsenal are making their move early. The Slovenian will also be active at Euro 2024 and could become more valuable (even if his release clause would remain unchanged) on the back of it.

Whether or not Arsenal have a chance of signing the 21-year-old before the tournament in Germany begins on June 14 is up for question, but not necessarily impossible.

