Arsenal suffer potentially huge blow as Brazil star ruled out of World Cup after MRI knee scan

Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles have been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup after picking up injuries in Brazil’s 1-0 defeat by Cameroon on Friday.

The pair both sustained right knee injuries and underwent MRI scans on Saturday morning ahead of Brazil’s last-16 clash with South Korea on Monday.

In a statement, Brazil’s football association said it was “impossible” for them to participate any further in the tournament in Qatar.

At this stage, it’s yet to decided if Arsenal forward Jesus and Telles, who is on loan at Sevilla from Manchester United, will remain in Qatar or fly home for treatment.

A statement from the CBF read after: “Accompanied by the doctor of the Brazilian team, Rodrigo Lasmar, they performed an MRI on the right knee that confirmed the injuries and the impossibility of recovery in time to participate in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

“The coordinator of the Brazilian national team, Juninho Paulista, is in contact with the sports directors of Arsenal and Sevilla to define whether Alex Telles and Gabriel Jesus remain with the squad in Doha for continuity of treatment or if they return to their clubs.”

Jesus fails to take his chance in Brazil loss

Jesus was handed a start ahead of Tottenham striker Richarlison for the clash against the African nation.

However, he was taken off in the 64th minute after picking up the injury.

Gunners winger Gabriel Martinelli also started the match and was Brazil’s standout performer in a much-changed side.

Arsenal are not back in action until Boxing Day when they host London rivals West Ham.

Festive fixtures against Brighton and Newcastle then follow in what is always a busy time of the year.

