Arsenal summer signing splits fan opinion after 1-0 win – ‘Liability’ ‘Silent star’

The performance of an Arsenal summer signing split opinion as they beat Nottingham Forest 1-0, with some feeling he was a “liability” while others believed he was “flawless.”

The Gunners moved back to within three points of Premier League leaders Manchester City when they beat Forest on Sunday evening. The game was level until the 80th minute, when substitute Noni Madueke found the net.

Two minutes into stoppage time, Forest striker Liam Delap was played through onto the Gunners’ goal, and a last-ditch block from Ezri Konsa stopped him from hitting the target.

The summer Arsenal signing has split opinion for his role in the game, and for that moment itself.

Arsenal posted on X: ‘A HUGE EZRI KONSA CHALLENGE.’

Replies varied, one saying: ‘Konsa has been the silent star for us today. Flawless performance.’

Another said: ‘He’s a liability! The player should’ve never had a shot.’

@Arsenal He’s a liability!! The player should’ve never had a shot — . (@xProdigy1994) October 18, 2026

‘He was the one keeping Delap onside,’ one added.

While another said: ‘And people were wondering why we signed Konsa.’

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Ezri Konsa stats v Nottingham Forest

Konsa’s 7.5 FotMob rating was the second best of the Arsenal defence, just behind centre-back partner Gabriel Magalhaes – as well as goalkeeper David Raya,

In the full 90 minutes, Konsa played 79 of 81 passes accurately, for a percentage of 98.

He made five defensive contributions, including one tackle, one block, one clearance and two interceptions, while being dribbled past only once.

He made five passes into the final third and both of his attempted long balls found their target.