Arsenal summer signing Raheem Sterling has been brandished as one the Premier League ‘flops of the season’ following his poor start to life in north London.

The England winger completed a shock move from Chelsea to Arsenal on transfer deadline day after being banished by new Blues boss Enzo Maresca following his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

The 29-year-old spent two seasons at Stamford Bridge but failed to replicate anything like the form shown during his time at Manchester City when he was part of a City team that won four Premier League titles in seven seasons.

Afforded a lifeline by Mikel Arteta, Sterling would have been looking to prove many of his doubters wrong also trying to get back in the England mix. However, the former Liverpool man’s first few months in north London have been underwhelming to say the least – with his only goal coming in a 5-1 Carabao Cup win against League One side Bolton Wanderers.

Sterling has also been handed just two league starts and was not even called upon from the bench as Arsenal lost their last two games he was involved in before the international break against Newcastle and Inter Milan – given that he was unable to feature in the 1-1 draw with parent club Chelsea.

And former Liverpool frontman Stan Collymore believes that the writing is already on the wall for Steerling in north London.

“Raheem Sterling has been a massive disappointment,” Collymore told Metro. “He came in and said he was going to give the club his best work, but that hasn’t happened.

“He’s arguably stunk the place out so far and he’s definitely one of the flops of the season having promised to do his best work at Arsenal. He’s an experienced player who has won everything there is to win, he was expected to push the dressing room up another level and he hasn’t done that.”

Calafiori criticised as Collymore also questions Smith Rowe exit

Collymore also been unimpressed with Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori since his high-profile move to Arsenal over the summer.

The Italian scored with a stunning strike in his first start for the club against City but has not featured since after being sidelined with an injury against Shakhtar Donetsk at the back end of October.

“Arsenal spent £42 million on Riccardo Calafiori which has been a mildly disappointing move so far,” he added. “He’s had a couple of injuries, but he was meant to come in and be the man.”

Collymore also believesd that the Gunners made a mistake allowing talented attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe to ji London rivals Fulham, especially after skipper Marton Odegaard was sidelined for a number of weeks.

He added: “Emile Smith Rowe’s move to Fulham also shows that Arsenal haven’t exactly been amazing in who they’ve let go, because he’s done very well for Fulham.

“Especially with the injury to Martin Ødegaard as well, Smith Rowe could’ve slotted into that position.”

