Arsenal are ready to battle AC Milan all the way for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko after a trusted source revealed the Slovenian has emerged as their top summer target – and also detailed the price the Gunners would likely need to pay.

Mikel Arteta’s side are once again pushing for Premier League title glory and this weekend face a crucial test as they host current league leaders Liverpool, who boast a five-point lead over them. After losing at home to Liverpool recently in the FA Cup, the game is one of that Arsenal dare not lose with many fearing that falling eight points behind Jurgen Klopp’s side could bring their prospects to an early end.

The Gunners will certainly need to be at their best to get one over the Reds, who have lost just once in the Premier League all season. Defeat for Arsenal would represent their fifth of the campaign, just one fewer than they lost last season and therefore leaving them with little margin for error if they are to end their 20-year title wait.

If the Gunners are to win, they will need to be at their most potent best against a Liverpool side who have conceded just 19 goals this season – making them the meanest defensive unit in the Premier League.

And much of Arsenal’s hopes will again rely on either Gabriel Jesus or Eddie Nketiah and whichever of the pair Arteta decides to start up front.

However, there is a school of thought that claims Arsenal will never truly challenge for major honours until they manage to sign a more potent No 9, with neither Jesus or Nketiah seen as prolific enough and seen as being too wasteful in front of goal.

Arsenal make Benjamin Sesko their top summer target

It was for that reason that Arsenal looked long and hard at a possible deal to sign Brentford’s Ivan Toney during the January transfer window.

However, with the Bees demanding at least £80m for the England striker – and with FFP regulations coming under strong consideration – Arsenal decided to back away from the deal.

And while a move for Toney is one that they could re-explore in the summer, TEAMtalk has revealed the 27-year-old is likely to sign a new deal at the Gtech Community Stadium that will likely contain a sizeable release clause.

In the meantime, Arsenal will also reportedly look into a move for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, who himself has a €130m (£111m) exit clause in his recently-signed deal.

But while the striker has hinted that a move to the Premier League is on, Chelsea are the ones considered most likely to spend such sums on the Nigerian.

As an alternative, Arsenal have also been linked with a possible deal for RB Leipzig striker Sesko.

The Slovenian moved to the Red Bull Arena over the summer from sister club, RB Salzburg. And the powerfully built 6ft 4in frontman has adjusted well to his new surroundings, scoring eight goals so far from 25 appearances.

Now BILD journalist Christian Falk claims Sesko is likely to become Arsenal’s top summer target and has revealed the Gunners are set to go head-to-head with AC Milan for his signature.

Sesko fits the bill for Arsenal

Falk claims the Italians are preparing an offer in the region of €40m (£34m) for the 20-year-old, who also has a record of 10 goals in 26 appearances for Slovenia.

However, it’s suggested Arsenal could yet gazump them with Edu also ready to join the race amid claims he is seemingly ready to meet the exit clause in his deal.

He said: “Benjamin Sesko (20) came in the summer for €24m to Leipzig. AC Milan is currently offering €40m. Arsenal are also watching the attacker. He has an exit clause of €50m (contract until 2028).”

Ironically, Milan see Sesko as the ideal long-term successor to former Gunners striker Olivier Giroud, who is now 37 and sees his current deal at the San Siro come to an end on June 30.

However, there is little doubt that Sesko would fit the bill for Arsenal too. His mobility, eye for a goal and ability to bring others into play looks ideal for the 4-2-3-1 system Arteta prefers to play in.

And with the player also fitting the Arsenal policy of buying the game’s top young players, a move to bring Sesko to Emirates Stadium certainly ticks several boxes for Arsenal.

The £42.8m fee would also not break the bank for the Gunners, with Sesko likely a far cheaper option than both Toney and Osimhen.

Arsenal have also been incredibly tipped as candidates to make a fanciful summer move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford

