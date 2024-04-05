Arsenal to table five-fold wage increase to convince 13-goal star striker to shun Man Utd, Juventus

Arsenal are planning to offer Joshua Zirkzee a £5.1million-per-year contract to turn down other interested sides for them

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to offer Joshua Zirkzee a £5.1million-per-year deal to sign with them, in a move which would see his wages increase five fold.

Zirkzee is one of a number of top strikers that the Gunners currently have eyes on. Also on that list include the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney.

But each of those men either looks like they’re going to stay put, or are being more heavily pursued by another side.

While Zirzkee does have a number of other suitors, Arsenal might have the draw of being Premier League champions to convince him to the club in the summer.

Mikel Arteta currently has his side two points below first-placed Liverpool, meaning they’re right in the hunt to break their 19-season duck when it comes to winning the English top flight.

If his club do win the title, they’ll have done it without a definitive central striker. The role was initially shared between Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus, but the pair underwhelmed, and Kai Havertz has been given opportunities up top after starting the season in midfield.

He has eight league goals this season, and three of them came in consecutive games while starting up top. But Arteta didn’t sign him to be the main striker, and he’s looking for someone to fill that role.

Zirkzee has 13 goals in all competitions this season for Bologna, and is now one of the most in-demand strikers in Europe. Arsenal have an ace up their sleeve which they feel will ensure they win the race for him.

DON’T MISS: Five top-class strikers Arsenal could target this summer – from £17m to £100m superstars

Arsenal plan five-fold wage increase for Zirkzee

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, they are ‘ready to offer’ €6million (approx £5.1million) in wages per year.

Zirkzee reportedly earns just under £1million a year at Bologna, which means he’d be given a five-fold increase if signing for Arsenal.

Di Marzio also states Juventus are in the mix for the striker. Their financial situation might mean they are unable to pay as much as Arsenal could.

The same could go for AC Milan, who are currently out in the lead for the striker.

Arsenal could power through to transfer

Indeed, a recent report suggested they had passed Manchester United in the pursuit of Zirkzee, as the striker has his heart set on moving to the Serie A club.

However, the same report suggested United could blow Milan out of the water with an offer for the Dutchman that’s much higher than theirs.

It’s believed Bologna could want in the region of £72million, with Rasmus Hojlund’s sale to the Premier League from Serie A side Atalanta used as the benchmark.

Arsenal are seemingly in a better position with profitability and sustainability rules in Premier League, though.

They’re also being tipped to let some important players go this summer, too, so they might be able to outbid United and land Zirkzee for themselves.

READ MORE: Harry Kane to Man Utd chances rated as Ratcliffe considers seven options to replace Martial