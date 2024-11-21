Arsenal take first steps toward signing unstoppable assist king with tempting release clause

Arsenal are taking a close look at a Spanish playmaker known for his spectacular assists figures, and The Gunners can make a deal easy by activating his €60m release clause, per a report.

Arsenal’s season stalled prior to the international break, with Mikel Arteta’s side failing to win any of their four most recent Premier League encounters (two draws, two defeats).

A key issue for Arteta was the left side of his attack, with Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and others who have featured on the left side failing to deliver.

According to a fresh update from Football Transfers, Arsenal are sizing up a player who could remedy their woes on that side of the pitch.

It’s revealed Arsenal sent scouts to observe Villarreal’s Alex Baena while in action for Spain against Denmark last Friday.

Baena played in the same eleven as summer signing Mikel Merino, prompting Arsenal’s recruitment staff to travel to Copenhagen to get a closer look at how the pair linked up.

Baena’s existing deal with Villarreal contains a release clause worth €60m (£50m / $63.1m). That is a not insignificant price to pay, though Baena’s stunning assists figures suggest he’d be worth every penny.

Indeed, Baena notched 14 assists in LaLiga alone last season. For context, the Premier League’s assist leader in the 2023/24 season – Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins – topped out at 13 assists. Baena has started the new season in similarly irresistible form, providing five assists in just 11 league matches.

Where would Alex Baena play?

Baena’s versatility allows him to operate in a wide variety of attacking positions. Indeed, since the beginning of the 2023/24 season Baena has featured on the left wing, right wing, at No 10, attacking midfield and central midfield.

Football Transfers suggested Baena’s arrival could be bad news for Martinelli, thus hinting he’d play in the front three on the left side. The left wing role is the position in which Baena has featured most prominently.

However, the opportunity to mirror Martin Odegaard and play Baena on the left of the midfield three would also be in play.

Odegaard – a left footed playmaker – operates on the right of the three. Baena – a right-footed playmaker – could provide the perfect balance by being deployed on the left of that triumvirate.

Latest Arsenal news – Isak, Arteta

In other news, TEAMtalk can confirm Arsenal’s No 1 striker target for 2025 and beyond remains Alexander Isak of Newcastle.

The Swede is Arsenal’s ‘dream’ target and ticks every box they’re looking for in a frontman. We understand Isak could look favourably on leaving The Magpies for a club who regularly compete in the Champions League, though a transfer is likely to cost £100m at least.

Elsewhere, former Gunners frontman, Alan Smith, has voiced concerns Arteta could leave Arsenal if the club stagnates.

“I think as long as he [Arteta] feels that Arsenal are improving and trying to improve in terms of their ambition… he’ll talk to the owners, to Stan Kroenke and Josh, his son, and see what visions they’ve got,” said Smith.

“If he feels the club standing still or going backward, yeah well, a manager of his drive and ambition then would be looking elsewhere.

“But at the moment, he’s put so much effort and put so much work into that team and into the club in general. He’ll want to see some reward for it.

“They’ve been so close to getting that and who knows, they might get something this season, whether it’s the league or a cup. They’re well capable of doing that.”