Arsenal have made dual enquiries into the signing of a Brazilian defender, though why the club’s biggest strength could ultimately result in Real Madrid sealing a deal has been revealed.

Arsenal’s re-emergence as bona fide title challengers over recent seasons has been built on their rock solid defence. The Gunners are well stocked across the entire backline, though that’s not stopped Mikel Arteta and Edu from eyeing up one more reinforcement.

According to the Athletic, Arsenal have taken the first steps towards signing Palmeiras centre-back Vitor Reis by making initial enquiries into both Palmeiras and the defender’s representatives.

Reis is only 18 years of age, though is already a regular starter for Palmeiras. He signed a new contract with the club in August that tied his future to Palmeiras until the end of 2028. The agreement also included a release clause worth €100m (£83.3m / $111.1m).

Palmeiras hope to retain Reis until at least the revamped and expanded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup has taken place. It is possible a club signs Reis before then before loaning the player back to Palmeiras until after that tournament.

Real Madrid are reportedly Arsenal’s biggest threat in the transfer race and have matched the Gunners with dual enquiries.

Furthermore, the report concluded Real Madrid may actually hold the advantage thanks to Arsenal’s biggest strength. Indeed, with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes both in their prime, it may be difficult to convince Reis there is a genuine pathway into the first team any time soon.

Real Madrid a major threat thanks in part to Man Utd

The Athletic stressed Liverpool, Chelsea and Barcelona have all ‘expressed an interest’ in the highly regarded teenager. However, it is Arsenal and Real Madrid that are co-frontrunners for the time being.

Arsenal’s abundance of high quality defensive options already at the club was acknowledged in the piece. Nonetheless, the Gunners believe Reis is a player worth pursuing in an indication of how highly he’s rated.

Real Madrid have often proved difficult to overcome when going head-to-head with Premier League giants in the transfer market of late.

Los Blancos were beaten to the signature of Leny Yoro by Manchester United over the summer, though it later emerged that was primarily because the Red Devils paid well over the odds.

Coincidentally, Real Madrid’s failure to sign Yoro was cited as part of the reason they’re now in the mix for Reis.

Two of Real Madrid’s existing options at centre-half – Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba – are already well into their thirties.

Club stalwart Nacho Fernandez left for Saudi Arabia upon expiry of his contract in the summer and was not replaced.

Partey suitors / Arsenal interest in Prem winger confirmed

Elsewhere, Serie A powerhouses Juventus and Inter Milan are queueing up to sign Thomas Partey.

The midfielder’s current contract is due to expire at season’s end and the Italian pair are ready to swoop for the would-be free agent.

Bitter rivals Tottenham have also emerged as a surprise contender to sign Sporting CP hotshot Viktor Gyokeres.

The Swede – who has bagged 54 goals in 59 matches since the start of last season for Sporting – was on Arsenal’s radar over the summer.

In other news, TEAMtalk can confirm Arsenal hold interest in Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo.

Any move may have to go through Liverpool who are also sizing up the left-footer as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian is in the final year of his Reds deal.

Everything you need to know about Vitor Reis

Vitor Reis was born in 2006 and has been standing out at various age levels as one of Brazil’s biggest defensive prospects.

Having been compared to Real Madrid’s Eder Militao and Paris Saint-Germain’s Marquinhos, with the latter being cited as his main inspiration, Reis clearly has something about him.

Renowned for his own composure, Reis tends to have good timing in duels. He has captained Brazil at youth level and already has 15 senior appearances for Palmeiras to his name, having debuted in June.

Palmeiras have produced plenty of talent recently, including the likes of Endrick and Luis Guilherme (now of Real Madrid and West Ham respectively), but it speaks volumes that Reis has stood out at the opposite end of the pitch.

Arsenal, especially under Edu, have shown a good awareness of the Brazilian market, bringing in players directly such as Gabriel Martinelli, who was at Ituano before, and Marquinhos (not the one Reis idolises) from Sao Paulo.