Arsenal are making plans for the exit of Aaron Ramsdale this summer by taking a young international goalkeeper – who is available as a free agent – on trial as a potential replacement as David Raya’s understudy.

The three-times capped England international has endured a miserable season at Emirates Stadium, having lost his place as Arsenal‘s No 1 to summer signing Raya, who now looks set to finalise a permanent move from loan club, Brentford. And with Ramsdale restricted to just 11 appearances across all competitions this season, the 25-year-old is reportedly keen to move on in an effort to kickstart his career.

Indeed, Ramsdale was actually open to the possibility of moving on in the January window had the opportunity arisen, but despite losing the trust of Mikel Arteta, the Gunners boss was not willing to consider his sale unless a hefty offer arrived on the table. As a result, the possibility of a loan exit was swiftly taken off the table.

However, with the summer window fast approaching, rumours are gathering pace that Ramsdale will once again be allowed to leave Emirates Stadium, with the likes of Chelsea and potentially Newcastle likely to be in the market for a new goalkeeper.

To that end, Arsenal reportedly value Ramsdale at around £40m; a hefty wedge of cash for a player who has effectively become a bench-warmer.

Nonetheless, the Gunners are reportedly drafting up plans for life after Ramsdale by drawing up a five-man shortlist of potential successors, with a Manchester United icon among those reportedly under consideration.

Looking to the future, however, Arsenal are now reported to have also taken a young international star on trial with a view to a permanent deal.

Arsenal take Denmark goalkeeper on trial

According to Tipsbladet, the player in question, Lucas Martin, has been on trial with both the Gunners and Paris Saint-Germain in recent days as he looks to tie down his future.

The youngter is a free agent having left FC Nordsjaelland earlier this year and has been training with Lyngby Boldklub to maintain his fitness. They are keen to secure the 17-year-old Denmark U18 international on a permanent deal, though that plan has been scuppered by the double interest from the two Champions League quarter-finalists.

As it stands, Martin – rated as one of his country’s brighest young talents – is swaying towards a move overseas and it’s reported he will now make a straight choice between signing for either Arsenal or the French giants.

Both sides are willing to offer the player a minimum two-year deal and give him the chance to establish himself within their respected first-team squads.

As a result, his coach for Denmark Under-18s Lasse Stensgaard is keen for the player to nail down his future, explaining why the goalkeeper is one to watch in the future.

“He’s a real winner and he will do everything he can to win,” Stensgaard told Tipsbladet.

“He trains insanely well and gives it his all on the pitch, and that also means that he takes the lead in that part when we play the games. He sets a standard that we are here because we have to win and not just play the game.”

Arteta impressed with young Denmark international

“In the last couple of years, he has improved his saves so that he’s also a decisive player and can take some balls, so he’s not just primarily good with his feet, but also good at what is actually in the job description.”

It’s not just Stensgaard who has been impressed, however, with the player also seemingly impressing Arteta during his trial at London Colney to the extent where the Gunners are willing to offer him a deal.

At just 17, he’s probably not considered first-team worthy at this stage, but if he accepts the offer, would be given the chance to prove himself a capable understudy to Raya in the years ahead and a player who is very much in the same mould of goalkeepers as the four-times capped Spain internatonal.

In the meantime, the potential exit of Ramsdale would leave Arsenal hunting for a new No 2, with the Gunners looking to make a big profit on their initial £20m investment from Sheffield United.

