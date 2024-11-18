Arsenal are set to hold talks with the agents of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic ahead of a potential January move, sources have exclusively revealed to TEAMtalk.

Mikel Arteta is keen to bolster his squad with a new prolific striker who can compete with Kai Havertz and rival Manchester City’s Erling Haaland in the scoring charts.

Vlahovic’s current contract with Juventus is set to expire in 2026 and the Turin-based side have stopped trying to tie him down to an extension as his wage demands are deemed too high.

As a result, the Serbian international’s agents have begun talking to clubs, mainly non-Italian ones, to gauge the interest in his signature.

We understand that discussions are set to take place between Vlahovic’s entourage and English teams in the coming days and Arsenal are one of the clubs set to meet with them.

Sources say that the Gunners are the club are at the front of the queue for Vlahovic and they intend to keep a close eye on his performances ahead of the January transfer window.

Juventus have slapped a price tag of €70m (£58.5m / $73.9m) on Vlahovic, but the feeling is that a winter transfer could be agreed for around €60m (£50.2m / $60.3m). As we have consistently reported, Arsenal’s chiefs are willing to sanction a big spend on the correct target and Vlahovic is certainly on their radar.

READ MORE: Arsenal legend feels ‘door is closed’ over ever making Emirates return after betrayal

Arsenal want a new world-class striker – sources

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on other striker targets, however. As previously revealed, Newcastle star Alexander Isak is their ‘dream target,’ but it would take over £100m to lure him away from St James’ Park.

The Gunners are also interested in RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush.

But Arsenal will continue to keep a close eye on Vlahovic’s situation and sources say it is possible that they do make a move for him in January.

Arsenal currently find themselves fourth in the Premier League table, nine points behind leaders Liverpool. Havertz has netted four league goals so far – eight less than Man City man Haaland.

Vlahovic could be a superb signing for Arsenal but the North Londoners will face competition for his signature, while we can confirm that his agents are working very hard to secure him a Premier League move.

Manchester United have also been linked with the forward, while Chelsea have been previously linked with him too.

Arsenal round-up: Leroy Sane interest / Saliba to Real Madrid?

Meanwhile, Arsenal are also on the lookout for winger targets, as the Gunners aren’t expected to make Raheem Sterling’s loan a permanent move at the end of the season.

The Gunners are one of the clubs who have shown interest in signing Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Manchester United are also interested in the former Manchester City man but reports suggest that he ‘didn’t like living in the area while with the Cityzens’, which could give Arsenal an advantage in the race.

“Arsenal could then be an option for Sane, as they’re playing Champions League football – and likely to continue doing so next season. Newcastle, who have also been linked, aren’t in Europe’s top-flight and look likely to next year,” as per Christian Falk.

In other news, Real Madrid are reportedly considering a blockbuster swoop for Arsenal stalwart William Saliba. The LaLiga giants are keen to bring in a new centre-back to cover for Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba, who are both in their 30s, while Eder Militao is sidelined with another serious injury.

However, sources have consistently told TEAMtalk that Saliba is happy at the Emirates and Arsenal are set to offer him a new, lucrative contract, with his current deal set to expire in 2027.

DON’T MISS: 11 transfers the ‘Big Six’ Premier League sides could make in January: Amorim chases Liverpool target; Arsenal battle for Spain star

IN FOCUS: Dusan Vlahovic vs Kai Havertz, stats this season