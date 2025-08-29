A French club are looking to sign an Arsenal defender

Arsenal could sell two defenders in quick succession, as David Ornstein has reported talks are continuing for a Gunners man to be sold to a Ligue 1 side.

The north London club have been busy in terms of additions and sales this summer. They have signed seven players, sold two, while three have left on free transfers and one on loan.

At the back end of the summer, two more men could leave the club Arsenal – both defenders.

Jakub Kiwior’s move to Porto has been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, and fellow insider Ornstein writes in The Athletic that Oleksandr Zinchenko could follow him out.

He states French club Marseille are working on a deal to sign Zinchenko, hoping for a permanent transfer, though his salary could present an issue there.

In any case, talks are continuing to see if a deal can be reached before the September 1 deadline.

The sort of fee Arsenal could ask for is not mentioned, though previous reports have suggested they want £13million.

DON’T MISS: 🔴 Every completed Arsenal transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Kiwior details revealed

While Zinchenko could leave, it’s been confirmed by multiple outlets that fellow Gunners defender Kiwior will be.

Romano has revealed the details of the deal, with Porto paying a loan fee of €2million (£1.7m) before an obligation to buy the defender for €17million (£14.7m).

Add-ons could push Kiwior’s sale up to €27million (£23.4m) at most.

Arsenal have also included a sell-on clause in the deal for the defender they signed in 2023.

Arsenal round-up: Hincapie bid accepted

The Gunners are said to be pushing towards a deal for Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie, with the Bundesliga side accepting a loan offer with an obligation to buy.

The exact fee for the deal has not been revealed.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware that Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson is being eyed by Fulham.

He spent time there on loan last season and he’s seen as a replacement for Andreas Pereira.

Arsenal quiz: Who joined first?