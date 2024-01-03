Arsenal in talks to terminate winger’s deal with loan club as conflict develops due to one competition

Arsenal could call time on Marquinhos’ loan spell with Nantes after the French side became unimpressed by the winger’s stance on one tournament he wants to play in, according to reports.

After spending some time at Norwich City last season, shortly after Arsenal bought him from Sao Paulo, Marquinhos was sent to Nantes for the current campaign. However, he has failed to score in his first seven appearances in Ligue 1, only one of which has been a start.

His lack of output is not the only reason Nantes might send Marquinhos back to Arsenal. According to L’Equipe, talks are ongoing between the two clubs about terminating the deal.

It was Nantes who initiated the talks, rather than Arsenal. One factor behind their decision is that Marquinhos wants to leave them to play in the Conmebol pre-Olympic tournament later this month, outside the usual FIFA calendar.

Nantes would not be happy about Marquinhos’ exit at that time and could send him away altogether, which would create a new dilemma for Arsenal.

There does not seem to be much justification for Arsenal reintegrating Marquinhos, so they might have to find another club willing to take over the 20-year-old’s loan.

The Brazilian remains under contract with his parent club until 2027, but as a right winger would be firmly behind Bukayo Saka in their first-team pecking order.

That said, Arsenal have been hoping to ease the burden on Saka and there have been suggestions that recalling Marquinhos would be a simple way to do so.

Marquinhos ready to return to Arsenal

Nantes never had an option to buy Marquinhos at the end of his loan spell. Now, it appears his time in Ligue 1 will end even sooner than planned.

The only game he started for them this season was in mid-September. During that 1-0 win over Clermont Foot, he was taken off inside an hour.

In his next appearance the following week, Marquinhos made an assist in a 5-3 win at home to Lorient, which was his only goal contribution so far this season.

He played no part in their next eight league fixtures before recently returning to contention with a couple of substitute appearances.

Nantes are only four points above the relegation play-off place in the French top flight as things stand, but evidently are not too confident that Marquinhos can be the kind of impact player to pull them further away from that territory.

