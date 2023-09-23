Arsenal brutally teased as Real Madrid ‘dodge bullet’ for signing Mikel Arteta insisted on

A report has emerged revealing Real Madrid’s relief at avoiding the signing of Kai Havertz this summer, having chased the German before he eventually joined Arsenal.

Havertz, along with Harry Kane, was tipped up as replacement for Karim Benzema after the Real legend ended his stay in Madrid to take the riches on offer in the Saudi Pro League.

In the end, the LaLiga giants decided against a move for either as Havertz moved across London to join Arsenal while Kane eventually ended up at Bayern Munich.

At the time, Real felt that the £65million the Gunners coughed up for Havertz was excessive, and judging by how things have gone for the player so far in north London those views may have been justified.

The former Chelsea man has yet to register a goal or an assist in six appearances, although has been playing in a deeper midfield role as opposed to being part of the forward line at Stamford Bridge.

And now Spanish outlet AS has reported Real are increasingly happy that they didn’t compete with Arsenal for Havertz this summer, considering the German a ‘bullet dodged’.

Havertz struggling to make Arsenal impact

Madrid are said to be ‘happy’ they didn’t pay up at this point and are thankful that Havertz is not doing an awful lot in north London.

That criticism is harsh though, with Havertz seemingly not being afforded any time to adapt to his new surroundings.

The 24-year-old was dropped to the bench for last weekend’s at Everton but was back in the starting line-up for the midweek crushing of PSV in the Champions League and looked more at home in the slightly slower-paced European competition.

He now faces a battle with fellow midfielder Fabio Vieira for a place in the starting line-up for Sunday’s north London derby clash with Tottenham at The Emirates.

