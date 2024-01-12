Arsenal terminate disastrous attacker deal to give Arteta brand new headache

Arsenal have confirmed they’ve terminated a winger’s sub-par loan spell, though the fact he’ll now take part in a pre-Olympic tournament could make sanctioning a second loan difficult.

The Gunners are hopeful of making a splash in the January transfer window, though are handcuffed by their financial situation. Arsenal splashed out in excess of £200m on Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz last summer. David Raya also arrived on loan and his £27m option to buy will be taken up.

Major buys are difficult without selling players first. TEAMtalk exclusively revealed an approach has been made for Everton’s Amadou Onana and a £60m bid would tempt Everton into a sale.

However, financing such an outlay remains troublesome unless saleable assets are offloaded.

Elsewhere, Arsenal have added to Mikel Arteta’s growing headache this month by recalling winger Marquinhos from his loan spell with Nantes.

The Brazilian, 20, joined Arsenal from Sao Paulo 18 months ago. He made six appearances for the Gunners before being loaned out to Norwich City for the second half of the 2022/23 campaign.

Marquinhos made little impression with the Canaries and unfortunately for the player, the story was similar when loaned to Nantes for the current campaign.

The left-footer racked up just seven appearances in the first half of the season. Those seven outings totalled a paltry 150 minutes of action.

Arsenal have now confirmed they’ve recalled Marquinhos from his underwhelming stint in France. However, he won’t remain in north London for long.

Second Marquinhos loan made difficult by the Olympics

Via their official website, Arsenal stated Marquinhos ‘will soon join up with his under-23 national team for their 2024 CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament held in Venezuela.’

That tournament takes place between January 20 to February 11 and will determine which South American sides qualify for the Paris Olympics later in 2024.

But given the pre-Olympic tournament doesn’t conclude until well over a week after the January transfer deadline, Arsenal may now struggle to secure a second loan agreement.

Taking to X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano hinted a new loan is in Arsenal’s thinking. Romano wrote: “New solution being discussed internally for the Brazilian.”

Medicals can and often are conducted remotely, so that wouldn’t necessarily prevent a club from signing Marquinhos this month.

However, the fact he might not be available to play until mid-way through February is an obvious issue any buying club would have to consider.

