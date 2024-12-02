Arsenal have reportedly ‘considered’ making a move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer in the summer, in what could be the 27-year-old’s final chance to land a big contract.

Calvert-Lewin showed big promise a few seasons ago, but injuries stunted it for a while. After scoring 16 Premier League goals in 2020/21, the forward has not reached double figures since, with his closest attempt being seven goals last term.

When he was at the top of his game, he was heavily linked with Arsenal. Since his drop off – and as he nears free agent status in the summer – the likes of Newcastle and AC Milan have placed eyes on him, according to TEAMtalk sources.

But the Gunners could still be a viable location for Calvert-Lewin to land at.

According to Football Insider, they have considered making a move for the Englishman upon the expiry of his Everton contract.

It is believed given he’d be free, Calvert-Lewin’s signing-on fee and wages could be boosted.

And it’s been suggested that this could be the 27-year-old’s final chance to land a big contract. After his drop off, if he was to fail at Arsenal, it would almost certainly be his last chance to play for a big club, too.

DON’T MISS: The Friedkin Group plan full ‘evaluation’ of Everton squad; decisions on Calvert-Lewin, Keane to be made

Potential Tottenham battle

Arsenal could potentially have to do battle with rivals Tottenham for the signing of Calvert-Lewin.

A recent report stated Spurs were also closely monitoring him, though it did not suggest they were actually planning to move on him.

As such, there might not be any battle between the two sides.

But for a player with 56 Premier League goals, who should be in his prime years, there will almost certainly be some level of competition, especially with Milan and Newcastle in the hunt.

Arsenal round-up: Gunners likened to Invincibles

After their latest victory, Arsenal’s current side were likened by former Tottenham man Jermain Defoe to their famous Invincibles squad.

“The way Arsenal are playing at the minute it reminds me of the Invincibles, when you had that Thierry Henry, Ashley Cole, Robert Pires where they always vacated that left-hand side of the pitch, very unselfish,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have opened talks to find out if they can sign Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund.

And it’s been revealed by an insider that Tijjani Reijnders is definitely on the radar of Arsenal amid his good form for Milan.

Calvert-Lewin’s goals per season