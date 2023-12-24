Arsenal tipped to accept £40m offer for West Ham target as reason for preferring summer sale emerges

Eddie Nketiah could be sold by Arsenal in the summer transfer window rather than January, a report has hinted, after becoming a target for West Ham United again.

Arsenal are in the market for an upgrade at centre-forward and Nketiah could be the victim who falls down the pecking order as a result. He is already playing second fiddle to Gabriel Jesus in Mikel Arteta’s ideal hierarchy.

TEAMtalk recently revealed that Arsenal have rejected an enquiry from Brentford about Nketiah, since Arteta still does not want to lose the striker.

However, there will be question marks over his future still, especially if Arsenal do manage to find a new, world-class no.9 to lead their line.

And according to Football Insider, it could lead to Arsenal eventually accepting an offer in the region of £40m for their academy product.

The latest report insists Nketiah’s exit would be more likely to take place in the summer than the winter. Part of the logic is that his value could increase further if he does well in the second half of the season.

So far this term, the England international has scored six goals from 24 appearances across all competitions.

The only way Arsenal might reconsider their stance about him is if they receive an appropriate bid in January significant enough to change their mind.

Who wants to sign Nketiah?

West Ham are listed as a club who could make a move for Nketiah, joining their London rivals Brentford and Crystal Palace in the race to offer him the next step in his career.

Gianluca Scamacca was sold by the Hammers to Atalanta in the summer after just one season in the Premier League and they are yet to secure a natural replacement for him up front.

At Brentford, in contrast, Nketiah could become a long-term successor to Ivan Toney if he leaves, having been linked with clubs including (coincidentally) Arsenal.

Crystal Palace are also considering the future of their frontline while wondering about the future of Jean-Philippe Mateta. Football Insider now expects him to stay in January, but perhaps not for the long term.

When the summer comes around, Nketiah will have turned 25 years old. At that point of his career, he might be expected to be a regular starter somewhere, which may take him away from Arsenal.

But he remains under contract at the Emirates Stadium until 2027 and his commitment to the club never appears to have waned, so the expectation remains that he will still be an Arsenal player for a while longer yet.

