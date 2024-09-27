Arsenal tipped to finally bid for £58m-rated striker as contract wobble can secure long-term target

Arsenal still have long-term target Dusan Vlahovic on their list, and a report states they ‘could present an offer’ next summer, with Juventus only likely to sell if they can agree on a contract extension.

The Gunners have been linked with a number of strikers of late, with their current crop perhaps weighing them down. Gabriel Jesus was last season dropped for Kai Havertz, who has scored twice in five Premier League games this season.

It has been reported at times that Arsenal feel a star striker could round the team together.

And Vlahovic, who has been on their radar at multiple points, seemingly remains on there.

According to TuttoJuve, the Gunners ‘could present an offer’ for the Juventus man next summer.

By that point, he will have just one year left on the contract he signed when he joined in the winter of 2022. The report states Juve have ‘no intention’ of letting him go, as they’re waiting for a renewal, but ‘if not’ they will ‘evaluate a transfer’.

It’s said the minimum they will accept is €70million (£58m, $78m).

Arsenal bid finally expected

Arsenal were interested in Vlahovic in 2022, at the same time Juventus ended up landing him.

They seemed to be in something of a transfer battle, with reports stating the Gunners were very interested in landing the then-Fiorentina striker.

But while reports suggested they lodged an offer for Vlahovic, the Italian outfit subsequently denied that had happened.

If Arsenal’s first bid comes in the summer of 2025, as expected, it will be more than three years after their original interest in the Serbian began.

But the north Londoners have been told that Vlahovic is “is overrated” by Paulo Dybala and Edinson Cavani’s former agent, Claudio Anellucci.

More Arsenal attacker interest

There is interest in players who can improve the final third at Arsenal beyond just Vlahovic.

Both the Gunners and Manchester United are keeping an eye on Ivorian winger Bazoumana Toure.

Also on Mikel Arteta’s radar is Florian Wirtz, and links to Liverpool have been played down, potentially aiding the north Londoners.

But Anthony Gordon looks unlikely to be signed, with a contract extension with Newcastle set to make him one of their highest-paid players, downing any interest side for a while.

How has Vlahovic performed at Juventus

Vlahovic moved to Juve mid-way through the 2022 season. He was on 20 goals in all competitions by that point in the season for Fiorentina.

He ended up netting nine more goals for Juventus in the 21 games he played in the second half of the campaign.

The following season, he knocked in 14 goals in all competitions, and followed that up with 18 goals last term.

Dusan Vlahovic goals scored in all competitions during last four seasons Dusan Vlahovic goals scored in all competitions during last four seasons

So far this term, Vlahovic has scored twice in five games, helping Juve to within the top five sides in the Serie A.