Arsenal tipped for January striker move as Arteta desperate for Prem goalscorer on Chelsea radar

Dean Jones believes it’ll be unsurprising if Arsenal “dip into the market” for a striker in January, as interest in Ivan Toney shows they have “genuinely got an eye” on improving.

Gunners boss Arteta has made some fantastic additions to his side since taking charge in 2019. That Arsenal finished eighth in 2019/20 and second last season highlights the improvements that have been made.

The likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard have been fantastic signings. Both were vital members of the side last season, though Ramsdale has been dropped to the bench for David Raya of late.

In any case, the Gunners’ good form under Arteta has continued this season.

The north London outfit are currently fifth in the Premier League, but within two points of second-placed Liverpool.

While a lot of players have been particularly useful, and Arsenal have scored 11 times in the league, the strikers haven’t particularly pulled their weight.

Of the three top scorers in the club in all competitions so far this season, none are central strikers.

Eddie Nketiah has played through the middle of the attack most, yet in eight games, he’s scored just twice.

Arsenal desperate for improvements up top

Jones has questioned whether the forwards at Arteta’s disposal are good enough to breed success.

“Is Nketiah genuinely going to be strong enough to be the guy that they play through the middle? Can you trust Havertz to score the goals?” he told GIVEMESPORT.

However, Jones believes interest in Brentford man Toney shows a genuine desire to bolster the forward ranks.

“And now that Arsenal are being linked with Ivan Toney, it goes to show that they genuinely have got an eye on the transfer market and bringing in a proper established number nine, which I think this team does need,” Jones added.

In fact, it’s recently been reported that Arsenal are so serious about their interest in the English forward that they’re willing to sacrifice Nketiah to get him, while also sanctioning the exits of Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson.

Jones tips Arsenal to pursue striker

Jones reiterated that the Gunners aren’t at the level to win the league at the moment, but believes they could be a striker away, and could rectify that in January.

“I think if they’re going to actually compete to win the Premier League and also be strong in Europe, then they are a body down in terms of a goalscorer. And it won’t surprise me at all to see them dip into the market in January,” he said.

Arteta signed Jorginho and Leandro Trossard in last season’s winter window, and both made good contributions in the second half of the season.

It would be unsurprising if the boss looked the do similar this term.

READ MORE: Arteta becomes desperate for new Arsenal defender deal as latest priority emerges