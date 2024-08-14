Arsenal are advancing in their quest to sign Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad, though a major exit is required before the deal can be finalised and bitter rivals Tottenham have inadvertently teed up the perfect sale.

Arsenal have already completed moves for David Raya (£27m) and Riccardo Calafiori (£42m) this summer and Merino is primed to become major signing number three.

Arsenal have agreed personal terms with the 28-year-old Real Sociedad midfielder. A four-year contract is in place.

Real Sociedad had initially hoped to retain both Merino and Liverpool target, Martin Zubimendi. But while they appear to have been successful in fending off Liverpool’s interest in Zubimendi, they won’t be as lucky with Merino.

The 28-cap Spain international is in the final year of his contract in San Sebastian and as such, Real Sociedad’s bargaining position is weak.

The club have offered Merino a new contract and a higher salary. However, it’s understood the terms Arsenal have agreed with Merino are far more lucrative than what Merino would receive if signing an improved deal with Real Sociedad.

TEAMtalk learned earlier on Wednesday that talks between Arsenal and Real Sociedad regarding the transfer fee and payment structure were advancing.

It’s our understanding that if a deal is ironed out, the final fee will be in excess of £25m. Still, that is a sum far below the price Real Sociedad would have expected to receive had Merino not been in the final year of his contract.

A fresh update from the Athletic’s David Ornstein has backed up our reporting on Merino. However, Ornstein also stated the expectation is Arsenal will finalise or at the very least line up a major sale before Merino arrives in north London.

Edu accelerates Mike Merino transfer

Firstly Ornstein revealed Arsenal sporting director Edu has been in Spain this week. The purpose of his trip is to thrash out an agreement with Real Sociedad for Merino’s transfer.

Real Sociedad were described as being ‘resigned to the possibility’ of losing their midfielder to the Gunners. Furthermore, Ornstein reaffirmed Merino’s sole intention is to become an Arsenal player as soon as possible.

However, Ornstein then stated that as was the case with Calafiori, a major sale is being sought before Merino’s move crosses the line.

Calafiori’s move was only completed once Arsenal agreed a deal to sell Emile Smith Rowe to Fulham for a package worth £34m.

‘As was the case with Riccardo Calafiori, Arsenal are likely to want assurance of a significant departure before they can proceed to the final stages of any deal for Merino,’ wrote the reporter.

That’s where Tottenham inadvertently enter the equation, with their club-record £65m signing of Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth forcing the Cherries into the market for a new striker.

Tottenham’s unintentional Arsenal favour

Bournemouth have held initial talks over signing Eddie Nketiah to take Solanke’s spot. Ornstein declared ‘as things stand, the likeliest player to make way for Merino is Eddie Nketiah.’

Nketiah had previously agreed personal terms with Marseille earlier this window, though the French giant pulled the plug on their pursuit after Arsenal rejected a €27m/£23m bid.

Marseille went on to wrap up an agreement to sign Elye Wahi from Lens instead. Wahi was unveiled as a Marseille player on Tuesday.

But thankfully for Arsenal – who are more than willing to sell Nketiah – Bournemouth quickly took Marseille’s place as the likeliest landing spot for the frontman.

TEAMtalk understands the Cherries are ready to act on their interest by submitting a bid worth roughly £25m.

Fabrizio Romano previously reported Arsenal were willing to sell Nketiah to Marseille if they’d raised their bid to €30m/£25.75m.

Given that sum is close to what we understand Bournemouth are ready to bid, news on Nketiah’s sale – and by extension Merino’s arrival – should not be far away.

