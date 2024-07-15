Arsenal plan to sell at least four more stars after Nuno Tavares completes his move to Lazio, with the impending arrival of Riccardo Calafiori directly leading to two exits, according to reports.

The Gunners have already wrapped up their first major signing of the summer after triggering the £27m option to buy in David Raya’s loan agreement.

Another goalkeeper is set to arrive, with Arsenal agreeing to sign England youth international, Tommy Setford, from Ajax.

Bologna and Italy ace Riccardo Calafiori has agreed personal terms with the Gunners. A five-year deal that will net the 22-year-old roughly £65,000-a-week has been sealed.

Arsenal are yet to agree a fee with Bologna who will not compromise on their €50m/£42m price tag.

Bologna’s insistence stems from the fact they’re required to send half of any sale money they receive to Calafiori’s former club Basel via a 50 percent sell-on clause.

Nonetheless, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Arsenal remain in talks with Bologna regarding the fee and structure of the deal.

Furthermore, Calafiori only has eyes for the Gunners, meaning the chances of the move being hijacked by a rival suitor are virtually nil.

Calafiori will reportedly be fielded at left-back by manager Mikel Arteta. The Italian is equally adept at playing at centre-back too, meaning he’ll represent a like-for-like upgrade on Jakub Kiwior.

Arsenal to offload quartet of stars

According to multiple reports, Kiwior is one of four players Arsenal plan to sell over the coming weeks. Kieran Tierney – also a left-sided defender – is another who’ll be ousted.

Football Insider state Kiwior, Tierney and academy graduates Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah all have the green light to leave.

Kiwior is courting strong interest from multiple sides in Italy. The Poland international previously starred for Serie A side Spezia and has already proven his worth in Italy. Per FI, a season-long loan – potentially containing an option/obligation to buy – is the likeliest outcome.

Tierney will also reportedly be allowed to leave, though Arsenal will pursue a permanent sale and not another loan following his spell with Real Sociedad last term.

Arsenal’s goal is to recoup as much as possible of the £25m he cost to sign from Celtic in a sale. With Tierney now entering the final two years of his contract, the current window is viewed as Arsenal’s best and final chance to extract his true market value.

Fulham, Marseille prep bids for Smith Rowe, Nketiah

Smith Rowe, meanwhile, is reportedly content to stay and fight for his place at the Emirates despite tumbling down the pecking order.

However, Arsenal are willing to cash in and Fulham are showing serious interest in bringing the 23-year-old across London.

FI stated: ‘Arteta is now prepared to let him leave for good in a bid to bring in more funds.’ Fulham are said to be ready to launch a bid.

The sale of Smith Rowe would be extra lucrative for Arsenal given he’s a homegrown player. The proceeds from sales of homegrown stars represent pure profit on the books.

It’s the same situation for striker Nketiah who is firmly behind Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus in the pecking order at No 9.

Marseille are reportedly preparing a bid in the hopes of forming a lethal new attacking combination with Mason Greenwood. Marseille have agreed a £27m deal with Man Utd and Greenwood has approved the move.

But before Kiwior, Tierney, Smith Rowe or Nketiah depart, Nuno Tavares is likely to take flight first.

Lazio have agreed to sign the left wing-back on a season-long loan that contains an obligation to buy worth around £7m.

Tavares has agreed personal terms over a five-year deal with Lazio and has already passed a medical. Arsenal have successfully inserted a sell-on clause into the deal that becomes active when the obligation to buy is triggered.

Per Fabrizio Romano, the Portuguese has already signed his contract with Lazio and official confirmation of his move should arrive in short order.

Albert Sambi Lokonga completed his move to Sevilla on Monday, though his loan switch contains a €12m option to buy, not an obligation.

