Arsenal told agreed deal ‘could be one of their best signings of all’

A senior Sky Sports reporter has revealed inside information on Arsenal appointing Andrea Berta as their new sporting director, including which top Premier League side the Gunners shoved aside, why the official chose Arsenal, the steps he’s already taken to prepare for the role, and five under-the-radar deals he’ll be tasked with making.

Arsenal have agreed a deal with Andrea Berta who will become the club’s new sporting director. The Gunners considered a wide range of candidates, with David Ornstein confirming the likes of Jason Ayto, Dan Ashworth, Thiago Scuro and Roberto Olabe were all under the microscope.

Yet it was 53-year-old former Atletico Madrid chief Berta who Arsenal determined the best man to lead the club forward. Berta’s contract is being finalised and once signed, he’ll be free to start work straight away.

On the back of his stellar stint with Atleti, Sky Sports revealed the Italian had come under consideration at PSG and Manchester United too. The latter are currently without a sporting director after parting ways with Dan Ashworth in December.

The report claimed Berta ‘felt the chance to work at Arsenal and in the Premier League was too good an opportunity to turn down.’

With Berta’s gaze long since fixed on England, the official had already undertaken English lessons in London well in advance of agreeing to join Arsenal.

And outlining what Arsenal can expect from Berta, senior Sky Sports reporter, Peter Smith, offered insight.

“Andrea Berta arrives from Atletico Madrid with an exciting reputation for Arsenal supporters in the transfer market,” wrote Smith.

“He also has a ringing endorsement from those he has done deals with, praised for his meticulous approach but also the way he conducts business.

“The man who signed Rodri, Antoine Griezmann and Jan Oblak in bargain deals – and sold two of those three on at a substantial profit – will be expected to live up to that billing in north London.

“The pressure will be on to deliver a summer window which brings an out-and-out number nine and a midfield refresh to allow Mikel Arteta’s team to take the final step in their pursuit of the Premier League title.

“Edu, Berta’s predecessor, overhauled the club with Arteta during his five-year spell at the helm. Now, with a talented young squad, including a depth of defensive options, the finishing touches need to be applied to turn Arsenal into champions.

“Those missing pieces won’t be easy to find, with the striker market limited and expensive, and rivals also on the lookout for a ball-playing No 6. The latter will be a key position to address should Jorginho and Thomas Partey leave at the end of their current contracts, as expected. A back-up in goal for David Raya, with Neto only on loan from Bournemouth, will also be a requirement.”

❗️ ICYMI: Arteta marches out of interview after Liverpool question, as Keane tells Arsenal boss why title hopes vanished

All eyes will be on who arrives and how many signings Berta makes in the upcoming summer window. However, Smith stressed five new deals for important stars already in north London must not be overlooked.

“There will also be internal contracts to juggle, with star players Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes having just two years on their current terms by this summer, and youngsters Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri pushing to be rewarded for their impressive performances this season,” continued Smith.

“A source who has worked with Berta believes he will prove to be a shrewd appointment for Arsenal.

“And if he can replicate his title-winning project at Atletico with the Gunners, his acquisition could be one of their best signings of all.”

📉 HAVE YOU SEEN: Arsenal star ‘looks lost’ as Merson makes damaging prediction over Premier League finish

Andrea Berta’s five best signings

By Nathan Egerton

Rodri

Rodri came through the academy at Atletico Madrid but was released in 2013 due to a reported lack of physical strength and moved to Villarreal.

Berta brought the midfielder back to the club in the summer of 2018 in a deal worth an initial €20million and another €5million in potential add-ons.

He won the UEFA Super Cup on his debut and made 34 La Liga appearances in 2018/19 as they finished second in Spain’s top flight.

His impressive performances caught the attention of several clubs and Manchester City triggered the £62.8million release clause in his contract.

The Spain international has enjoyed a trophy-laden career at the Etihad and was awarded the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

Antoine Griezmann

Berta missed Atletico’s pre-season tour in the summer of 2014 in order to work on transfers and signed Griezmann from Real Sociedad for €30million.

He went from strength to strength over the following five seasons and registered 133 goals and 50 assists in 257 appearances in all competitions.

Atletico made a €90million profit on the France international after Barcelona triggered the €120million release clause in his contract in 2019.

Having failed to justify that price tag, Griezmann returned to Atletico on an initial loan deal in 2021 and that was later made permanent for €20million.

Jan Oblak

After Thibaut Courtois returned to Chelsea at the end of the 2013/14 season, Berta identified Oblak as the ideal replacement and agreed a €16million deal with Benfica.

The Slovenia international has since made over 450 appearances for Atletico and is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

“Oblak had come as a bet from Andrea Berta, Atletico’s sporting director,” journalist Fran Guillen said.

“I remember seeing him in that Benfica team in the 2014 Europa League final against Sevilla, and I have to admit that he seemed like a good goalkeeper, but nothing particularly spectacular.

“His mission was to make us forget about Thibaut Courtois, who had set the bar very high at Atleti. It seemed like a big ask for him, but he has ended up exceeding it by far.”

Luis Suarez

After being deemed surplus to requirements by the then-Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman in 2020, Suarez looked set to join Juventus.

But the deal collapsed and the striker reportedly used a mutual friend to make contact with Berta, who handed him a two-year contract at Atletico.

He scored 34 goals in 83 appearances for the club over the following two seasons, including 21 in 2020/21 to fire them to the La Liga title.

“Barca didn’t value me and Atletico opened their doors for me to keep on showing the player I am,” the former Uruguay international said. “I will always be grateful to this club for trusting in me.”

Yannick Carrasco

After Atletico failed to sign Nicolas Gaitan from Benfica in 2015, Berta switched his attention to Carrasco and agreed a €20million deal with Monaco.

“It surprised everyone as the first and only option for Simeone was Gaitan,” journalist Eduardo Castelao said. “It was Andrea Berta who put Carrasco’s name on the table.

“In Spain he was only known for a couple of moments with Monaco. The signing was a complete surprise and there was uncertainty how he would fit with the demands imposed by Simeone. It was a coin toss.”

The Belgium international registered 40 direct goal contributions during his first spell at the club, including an equalising goal in the 2016 Champions League final against Real Madrid.

READ MORE 🔁 First FIVE Andrea Berta signings at Arsenal revealed, with deadly striker first up