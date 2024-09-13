Arsenal told new signing will ‘pressure’ three men, as Saka learns consequences of transfer

Bukayo Saka has been told the impact the signing of Raheem Sterling will have on him

Theo Walcott feels the signing of Raheem Sterling at Arsenal is good for Bukayo Saka, as it will take pressure off him, but could add pressure to some of his attacking team-mates.

Sterling was one of five new players brought in at the Emirates in the summer. He was joined by Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino, Neto, and the permanent signing of David Raya, after his loan last term.

The winger finding himself a new home – albeit on loan – was a necessity given Chelsea told him there’d be no place for him with the side. And former Arsenal winger Walcott feels he’s the perfect signing.

“I look at the Raheem Sterling signing and think it’s absolutely a match made in heaven because Raheem is now in a stable group that dominates the ball and enjoys playing their football,” Walcott said on The Football News Show.

“There’s no more chopping and changing managers or uncertainty of whether he is or isn’t going to play. There is definitely a togetherness within the whole group. He’s a winner and is now in an environment where he is loved.”

The former Gunner also feels that Sterling will apply pressure to three of his new team-mates, which may be good for some and not for others.

“The beautiful thing about Raheem is that he can play in any of those three positions up front or even in that 10 position behind the striker,” Walcott said.

“He’s going to be able to take a little bit of pressure off of Saka because Saka plays a lot of football. He’ll put pressure on [Leandro] Trossard and [Gabriel] Martinelli to get in the starting 11.”

DON’T MISS: Ranking every player that Arsenal have signed directly from Chelsea after Raheem Sterling deal

Sterling move good for Saka

It is widely believed that at times, Mikel Arteta plays Saka when he is not 100 per cent fit, such is his quality to compared to some of his team-mates.

As such, having a player who is on his level in reserve will be ideal for Arsenal, as they can given him what seems like a well-needed break at times.

But for Martinelli and Trossard, who are not on the same level as Saka, the competition could be fierce from a four-time Premier League winger.

Arsenal looking to the future

It is believed that before they got Sterling through the door in the summer, Arsenal were looking into the signing of Leroy Sane.

And reports suggest he remains on the radar of the Gunners for 2025.

Indeed, Sterling’s loan will be up then, and Arteta might need a new winger to call upon.

Arsenal have also been linked with Harry Gray, the 15-year-old brother of Tottenham man Archie.

There is competition for the youngster from Spurs themselves, as well as a number of other Premier League outfits.

Sterling’s Premier League statistics

Sterling is one of the most decorated players in the Premier League in recent times. He has won four top-flight trophies, five League Cups and an FA Cup.

In terms of personal statistics, the winger has netted 123 goals and assisted another 62 in 379 Premier League games.

He is still only 29 years old, and has not been a bad asset for Chelsea in his couple of years there, netting 19 goals as well as 12 assists in 81 games.

Those stats suggest he still has a lot to offer, and in an Arsenal side who have more possession and more chances to get on the attack, he could have more joy than he has of late.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Arsenal first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…